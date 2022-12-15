Dunedin Hospital ward closed after Covid-19 'exposure event'

A ward at Dunedin Hospital has been closed after a Covid-19 “exposure event”.

Ward 3 Surgical C was temporarily closed to visitors, Te Whatu Ora Southern said in a statement.

‘’All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the exposure event is contained.

“This includes closely monitoring patients for signs and symptoms of Covid-19, testing patients, and ensuring our staff are well when they come to work,’’ the statement said.

Whatu Ora apologised for any inconvenience to patients of the impacted ward.

‘’We know this is distressing for them, and we thank everyone for supporting our health care team to keep our community safe.’’

Visits to the ward were available on compassionate grounds.

Dunedin Hospital was already operating at stretched capacity due to the high number of presentations to the emergency department.

Ward 7A also had visitor restrictions. Visiting remains in place for all other wards at Dunedin Public Hospital.

All visitors were required to wear masks and practice good hand hygiene, but anyone feeling unwell was urged not to visit.

‘’We encourage our community to remain vigilant when out and about by wearing a mask, practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

‘’Please stay home if you are unwell, get tested for Covid-19 and keep up to date with your boosters.’’

Whatu Ora declined to comment further.