'A huge relief': Pharmac to fund drugs that treat inflammatory bowel disease from February

Tali Rose, whose daughter Becky has severe Crohn’s Disease, says she was overcome with relief after hearing Pharmac will be funding IBD treatment drug Stelara from February 2023.

A life-changing medicine that people living with Crohn's disease had been forced to pay out of pocket for will be funded by the Government from next year.

Pharmac has announced it will fund Stelara or ustekinumab​ for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) from the beginning of February, as well allowing an increased amount to access Remicade​ or infliximab,​ a drug for the treatment of IBD-associated arthritis.

For years, people with the disease have campaigned for the drug to be funded by Pharmac, with a protest taking place outside Parliament in 2020 when a petition with 30,000 signatures was handed to ACT leader David Seymour.

Tali Rose, whose daughter Becky has aggressive Crohn’s Disease, said it was hard to process the relief she was feeling hearing the news.

Stelara being funded by Pharmac was “literally life changing.” Becky had started taking the drug several years ago after she was diagnosed with severe Crohn’s disease.

Becky’s Crohn’s disease was so aggressive that within four months of her diagnosis she needed bowel surgery. The surgeons had said her intestine was so scarred and damaged by inflammation, it was like a “rubber hose,” Rose said.

SUPPLIED Becky Rose was forced to undergo bowel surgery after she was diagnosed with Chron’s at age ten. Since then her family has been self-funding her medication Stelara, which was the only thing to treat her disease.

At 10, her daughter was in extreme pain from the inflammation caused by the disease and had been put on extremely strong painkillers. She could not attend school and was losing a large amount of weight.

“The disease robs people from their ability to live life.”

Since 2020, the family had been spending $6000 every eight weeks to fund Becky’s access to Stelara.

The drug was the only medicine that could treat her illness after Becky’s body developed antibodies that made her resistant to other medicine.

Becky had been in remission since starting the drug, but the expense had been a serious burden on the family.

SUPPLIED Becky Rose, 11, with her puppy, Daisy. Her mother, Tali, said she did not know how long they could have continued to fund her treatment at $6000 every 8 weeks.

Despite the cost, the alternative – subjecting Becky to a life of pain and illness – was no real choice, Rose said.

The family had been forced to “beg and borrow” to fund Becky’s treatment.

“I don’t know how long we could have kept going with the self-funding for her.”

Becky now played basketball and attended school full-time. The drug had given Becky her life back, Rose said.

“Now she's a normal person. She can go to school. She can play sports. She can have friends. She can do activities.”

SUPPLIED Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says around 500 people would benefit from the funding of the IBD drug.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said they estimated 500 people with IBD would benefit from the medicine in the first year, increasing up to a total of 1500 people benefiting after a few years.

People who met the drug’s suitability criteria would be granted access to the drug.

The drug Remicade, used to treat IBD-associated arthritis, would have its criteria for use widened so more people could access it.