Warning over skin-whitening products containing toxic chemicals

Abhi Chinniah was born in Christchurch and began using several skin whitening products from the age of 8 to 17.

Abhi Chinniah​ was 8 years old when she was given her first skin whitening product by an extended family member.

She’d previously been bullied at school because her skin was darker than the rest of her class and her family thought having lighter skin would stop the abuse.

“Growing up of Sri Lankan descent in Christchurch in the 90s, kids would bully me because of the colour of my skin,” Chinniah said.

“My earliest memories of school include being thrown down the stairs and a girl screaming ‘blackie!’. It was terrible.”

She said she was made to feel inferior and perceived her skin tone to be “bad, dirty or less-than [other people]”.

“This was the earliest message I had in my life that my skin was too dark,” she said.

After moving to Malaysia with her family, she still felt she would be treated better if her skin tone was lighter.

Supplied The whitening products used by Chinniah contained high levels of mercury, which can be detrimental to health.

So when she was given her first tube of skin-whitening cream, she didn’t think twice about using it.

One tube turned into two, and before she knew it, Chinniah was using multiple whitening products at the same time.

“It would have been like three products I was using at once that were promising lighter skin. When you're 8 years old, you don't really understand what you're doing. I just knew I was trying to lighten my skin.

“Then I remember at one point, when I was 13, I had white spots that were popping up on my skin. No one around me could understand why.”

Supplied Chinniah is now a photographer who focusses on the topic of colourism in her projects.

Chinniah said she only recently realised the whitening products she was using likely contained high levels of mercury, causing the white patches.

Mercury in skin-lightening creams is widely used because of its ability to suppress melanin production, which gives colour to the skin, and lighten hyperpigmentation such as dark spots, freckles, and blemishes.

However, the chemical is highly toxic. Exposure to mercury can damage the brain, nervous system and kidneys. It may also damage skin, cause rashes, blotchy spots and give skin a greyish colour.

In 2021, Medsafe warned New Zealanders about high levels of mercury and lead (which is also toxic) in skin-whitening or lightening creams, after a case of possible mercury poisoning was reported in the upper North Island.

Now 30, Chinniah lives in Auckland and said the sale of skin whitening products remains popular in Aotearoa, despite the risks.

“Go to any ethnic shop in Sandringham, and I guarantee you'll find skin lightening products.”

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Kadijata Sy said although she never used whitening creams, she would often use lighter filters on social media.

Kadijata Sy​ moved from Senegal to Auckland with her family in 2007 when she was 12 years old.

She said even at her young age, she knew what skin lightening was because “everyone around me was doing it”.

“My two older sisters started to lighten their skin when they were teenagers in Senegal. This continued when we moved to New Zealand.”

Sy said some of the products used were “really bad” and she witnessed both sisters having a “very horrible experience” with what they were using.

“Parts of their skin became patchy and darker in some places than in others. Their knuckle bones and elbows for example, were way darker than the rest of the body.

“It was just terrible for their health in general, but they were so addicted to it. They felt like they had to because all their friends were doing it, and guys would like them more because they were lighter.”

She said accessing whitening creams in Auckland “wasn’t hard” and the products were still being sold.

“You can go to African hair salons or an African shop and get skin-lightening creams and soaps, and it's the same or similar to what you would get back in Senegal,” she said.

Abhi Chinniah/Supplied Radhika Ram uses her personal experience of skin lightening, to educate her clients on safe practices when using whitening products.

At 13 years old, Radhika Ram​ was given whitening cream by her aunties because, “in their minds, lighter skin was more beautiful and more attractive”.

​“I used it for around four months and stopped after becoming severely sunburned one day.”

Ram is now a qualified aesthetician and the 34-year-old recently began researching the ingredients in the products she’d used as a teenager.

“What stood out to me was the hydroquinone. I found out creams containing the chemical compound had to be prescribed by a dermatologist or a doctor.

“But I knew it was being sold over the counter.”

She said some beauty salons offered skin lightening services, but the products used were safe, and considered as cosmetics to clear irregularities in pigmentation.

But, there were whitening products similar to what she had used as a teenager, still sold over the counter containing high levels of unsafe ingredients, Ram said.

Chris James​ of New Zealand's medicine safety authority, Medsafe, said products used for skin lightening may be considered medicines if they achieve their effect by chemical or pharmacological means.

“This means it must first be approved through a process managed by Medsafe, which ensures medicines meet international standards in regard to safety, quality and efficacy,” he said.

“Medsafe has taken action in the past in relation to products used for skin whitening, most recently in relation to a product containing mercury.

“The products were not approved for distribution as medicines in New Zealand, and the quality, safety and effectiveness of the products had not been established.”

James said any similar products containing hydroquinone, mercury or lead, would also be considered prescription medicines, and therefore would be subject to the provisions of the Medicines Act 1981.

“Medsafe investigates reports of the supply of medicines outside the provisions of the Medicines Act 1981, and takes action as appropriate.

“In the interests of consumer safety, Medsafe welcomes any further information available on this matter.”