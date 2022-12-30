The health news worth celebrating in 2022

Trikafta is going to be a literal lifesaver for Oakura's Brett Holdcroft. Brett's mum Penny talks about finding out the drug is going to be funded.

In the past 12 months, New Zealanders have weathered Covid waves as hospitals and GPs have said they are at breaking point. While there’s no question the health system is in dire straits, there have been some big moments worth celebrating. Senior health reporter Rachel Thomas reports.

Green-lit medicines

Trikafta, Spinraza, Keytruda, Stelera, EpiPens ... the list goes on. It's been a huge few months of wins for medicines-buying agency Pharmac, which managed to strike deals with drug companies for expensive but life-changing drugs which advocates have long called for. Trikafta adds an estimated 27 years of healthy life for people with the debilitating genetic condition cystic fibrosis. The drug Spinraza works to address the underlying cause of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) – the biggest genetic killer of New Zealand children aged under 2.

Keytruda -- already approved for melanoma treatment – looks set to be expanded for people with late-stage lung cancer. News inflammatory bowel disease drug Stelera would be funded left a leading gastroenterologist “walking on air”, while the EpiPen decision – Pharmac's oldest application – will mean people with serious allergies no longer have to pay up to $260 for life-saving instant adrenaline.

Pharmac says the moves were made possible by a record boost to its medicines budget in May. There are still dozens of medicine Pharmac would like to fund – will 2023 be the year?

The agency has also created a new role to strengthen its Māori voice, appointing former Māori chief adviser Trevor Simpson (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa) as Kaituruki Māori director.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff For Brett Holdcroft, access to the cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta will be life-changing.

Nurses, midwives make immigration green list

After months of pressure from frontline organisations and politicians, the Government added nurses and midwives to the immigration green list, meaning they can get immediate residency in New Zealand.

When former Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the “Immigration Rebalance” back in May, they were criticised for enacting “sexist” immigration rules.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says changes to the immigration settings, to give residency to nurses, teachers and more tradespeople, show the Government is responding to staffing shortages.

“Ultimately, we’ve heard the ask. The ask was to make the message simpler,” Ardern said at the announcement. “Our message to nurses everywhere is that we are the best place to work and play.”

There are plenty of gaps to fill: New Zealand is short up to 4000 nurses.

Pay settlements reached

Nurses, allied health workers and social workers are the key winners here.

Follow a pay equity claim, about 30,000 Te Whatu Ora nurses will receive a pay rise of more than 14% by March 2023, according to the organisation’s chief executive, Margie Apa. Although the nurses’ organisation (NZNO) says the final figures will be determined next year by the Employment Relations Authority and Employment Court, following legal challenges brought by the union.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Medical laboratory scientist Andrea Baker at the Allied Health workers strike in Christchurch.

Strike action resulted in a pay settlement for people working in allied health – such as sterile supply technicians, dental assistants, drug and alcohol counsellors, physiotherapists, psychologists and medical laboratory scientists.

Social workers were the last cab off the rank. About 500 Oranga Tamariki staff threatened to strike over pay and unsafe workloads, then got a deal.

Then in November, a pay equity agreement government social workers received in 2018 was finally extended to 4600 community social workers, which will bring salary increases of $20,000-$30,000 per year.

While not strictly health, frontline responders at Fire and Emergency also celebrated a hard-fought pay settlement, which aims to address concerns on workplace safety.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the fluoridation order in his final press conference as director-general of health.

First orders to fluoridate water supplies

In his final press conference as director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced he had written to 14 local authorities instructing them to add fluoride to their water supplies.

The order was the first time the power had been used to establish a national approach to water fluoridation and Bloomfield said he was “thrilled” to deliver it.

Prior to 2021, the decision whether to fluoridate water was in the hands of individual councils, but new legislation shifted the decision to the health director-general.

Auckland, Hastings, Horowhenua, Kawerau, Nelson, New Plymouth, Rotorua Lakes, Tararua, Tauranga City, Waipa, Waitaki, Western Bay of Plenty, Far North and Whangārei councils were given deadlines of between six months and three years to add fluoride to their water supplies in places where it was missing.

SUPPLIED Warren and Mahoney's design for the new Dunedin Hospital was developed alongside local iwi Ngāi Tahu.

New hospitals

After months of gazing at an empty construction site, work began on the new $1.4 billion Dunedin Hospital in June. Dunedin MP Dr David Clark has said the project would create the country’s “first truly digital hospital”.

While the two main buildings are not expected to be completed till 2028, an outpatient building is expected to be up and running by 2025. However, in the face of a budget blowout the Government updated the design to have 23 fewer beds than planned and two fewer operating theatres, saying it had to be “fiscally responsible” with the publicly funded project.

At long last, Wellington’s new children’s hospital Te Wao Nui was officially opened on September 30, bringing modern, fit-for-purpose rooms to the capital for children in hospital or making outpatient visits.

The region’s understaffed paediatric surgical team will continue to be buffered by surgeons flying in from Christchurch well into 2023, but the vacancies have been filled.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The dental grant boost is expected to help about 50,000 New Zealanders.

Dental grant more than triples

Changes that took effect on December 1 saw the payment limit for low income people desperately needing to go to the dentist jump from $300 to $1000 annually. Health Minister Andrew Little said the change was expected to help about 50,000.

Criteria was also widened from just emergency care to include immediate and essential care, which aims to allow people access to care before it becomes urgent or painful.

The Government has been warned dental care remains prohibitively expensive for many, according to a report from the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists. The Tooth Be Told report said more than 40% of adults had an unmet need for dental care due to cost in 2020.

Stuff Paxlovid can be the difference between seriously debilitating Covid-19 and a manageable infection.

Covid-19 drugs arrive

Hospital-based medicines for Covid-19 were made available in February, then home-based antivirals in April – providing further defences for those at risk of getting seriously unwell from Covid-19.

In the case of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral medication, the Government shored up an agreement in December 2021 when the drug didn’t yet have a name.

Since arriving, more than 91,000 courses of antivirals have been dispensed to New Zealanders who met the access criteria.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health minister Andrew Little announces the major health sector reform in April 2021.

Health reforms?

There is a deliberate question mark here. It’s too early to call the health reforms a win, as the new entities – Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) and Te Aka Whai Ora​ (Māori Health Authority) – only came into existence on July 1 and are still very much a work in progress.

While the National Party came out swinging on the reforms initially, the party’s health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti has since said he would not roll them back if the Government changes next year, as it would create too much further disruption for the sector.