GP practices in top of south 'struggling' with increased workload

Patients needing to see their GP in the top of the south (Te Tauihu) are being urged to plan their healthcare in advance as practices face an “escalating demand” from patients.

Data from Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough shows that, to the end of October there was a 12% increase in the number of primary health care visits compared to the same period last year, and a 26% increase compared to 2019.

The increase was most pronounced in Marlborough, where visits reached 160,440 by the end of October, up 26% on 2021 and 37% on 2019.

In Nelson, there were 344,659 patients seen by the end of October 2022, up 5% from 2021 and 11% from 2019.

Meanwhile, region-wide, there were more monthly visits than the previous three years for each month from February to September.

It comes as the region’s hospitals are also under pressure, and Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough is urging people to avoid the emergency department and go to the GP where possible.

Marlborough Primary Health Organisation chief executive Beth Tester said practices were “struggling” to keep up with the workload, particularly with the third wave of Covid starting to impact staff sickness.

This week the Ministry of Health reported 746 active cases of Covid in Nelson Marlborough in the week before Christmas down from 1073 in the week until December 19. There were 32,010 cases nationally, down from 42,740 the week before.

While patients with urgent needs would still be seen, for those needing routine appointments the days of calling up and getting an appointment the same day were long gone, Tester said.

Now, patients were having to book up to five weeks in advance.

“It’s planning your care more than you have probably had to do before.”

Tester said practices normally kept about six appointments free each day for “acute appointments” but those were normally full by lunchtime.

Missed immunisations from the pandemic were adding to the workload, as was the ageing population.

In Marlborough about 26% of the population was over 65.

“The older population tend to go to the GP more often,” Tester said.

For people needing to enrol there was a bit of a waiting list, but GP practices turned over patients monthly, freeing up spots.

There had been about five new GPs move to the area in the past month, but more would be needed in the New Year to help ease the workload.

Nelson Bays Primary Health chief executive Sara Shaughnessy said GPs were facing “absolutely escalating demand” for people with “significant healthcare needs”.

Over the past two years there had been about 2000 more people enrolling at GP practices.

To deal with the increase GP practices had adapted, with patients often “triaged” on the phone by a nurse to assess the urgency and best care, with phone and video consultations with doctors also common, she said.

“It’s not an easy environment in which general practice finds itself at the moment.”

Overall GPs were “standing up well here in Nelson”, Shaugnessy said.

She urged people to manage their healthcare and see a GP when necessary – but also consider self-care or a visit to a pharmacy for minor ailments.

Management of chronic conditions was a core part of primary healthcare, and people needed to stay on top of their treatment.

“If you have a healthcare need, please don't walk past it.”