Fewer beds, operating theatres at Dunedin's new hospital after budget blowout

Dunedin MP David Clark and Health Minister Andrew Little walk to the site of Dunedin's new hospital.

An additional $110 million has been approved for Dunedin’s new hospital, the largest current infrastructure build in New Zealand, as it faced a budget blowout.

But the project has been modified, after it faced a $200m increase and potential delays, and will result in fewer beds.

Te Whatu Ora chief of infrastructure and investment Jeremy Holman said hospital clinicians and service designers were consulted on proposed amendments to the plans.

That led to an updated design, and $90m being trimmed from the projected $200m blowout.

‘’When developing a publicly funded building project of this size, it is important that we are fiscally responsible while still delivering a fit-for purpose health facility,” Holman said.

Design changes include scrapping a bridge linking the inpatients and outpatients building, a PET CT scanner to be installed later, and more space set aside to add to the 398 beds (initially 421) and 26 operating theatres, down from 28.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little speaks to media about the $1.4 billion Dunedin Hospital redevelopment.

Work is commencing in January for the inpatient building with main construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2029.

There was no change to design for the five-storey outpatient building which was set to be complete by late 2025.

In October, Stuff reported the $1.4 billion rebuild was under pressure, including those involved with the project told to trim $100m from its budget while preserving as much as the design and clinical capacity as possible within a ‘’reduced footprint’’.

SUPPLIED Warren and Mahoney's design for the new Dunedin Hospital has been developed with engagement with NgÄi Tahu.

A report from Te Whatu Ora Southern also detailed some of the risks of cost-cutting around the current design, some four years into the planning.

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich said the announcement delivered certainty for the project.

“It’s a bit of an early Christmas present for us all.

“This much-needed facility will be a key part of our city for decades to come, and it’s pleasing to see the Government has been working hard to deliver on its promises for our residents.’’