Govt health arm fights advertising watchdog over pulled 'middle finger' campaign which cost taxpayers $1m

‘Stick it to Hep C’ material were also translated in to te reo Māori.

Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) is appealing the advertising watchdog’s decision to pull a million-dollar campaign encouraging the public to “stick it to Hep C”.

The campaign, which ran briefly from July 28 to September 22 featured grinning people giving middle finger gestures – a reference to the finger-prick test anyone can take to check if they have the disease.

Hepatitis C causes liver damage and is responsible for 200 deaths a year in Aotearoa.

But the middle finger was too much for some.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld 18 complaints about the TV ads and a separate complaint about billboards.

The ASA’s decision saw the majority of the watchdog’s board agree the ad breached rules around “decency and Offensiveness.

“The gesture was one of the most offensive gestures you can give to another person and always has negative connotations,” the ruling said.

But Te Whatu Ora (TWO) is fighting back.

On November 16, TWO filed an appeal to the ASA and expects a decision in late January 2023.

In a statement to Stuff, Dr Nick Chamberlain, said research commissioned by TWO showed the target audience liked the advertisement.

“The “Stick it to Hep C” campaign concept was endorsed by health sector representatives, peer workers and people with lived experience as the most effective way to raise awareness of hepatitis C and drive an increase in the number of at-risk people getting tested and treated.”

Te Whatu Ora/Supplied Te Whatu Ora approved a ‘softer’ edition of the campaign for sensitive environments where the middle finger was going to be too much.

The ASA ordered the ads must not be reused in current form. Chamberlain said TWO doesn’t have plans to develop a new version.

The campaign cost $1 million, of which $306,323 was spent on posters, TV, radio, print and social media ads.

The TV ads cost the most, at $148,31. Outdoor advertising cost $49,786.

The campaign remains live on its own website, at testing centres and on social media.

In emails between members of the campaign committee released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, the middle finger concept had strong support from early on.

It was also shown to Asian and Pasifika consultants to check for potential offence. Staff reported back: “we probed on the language and it didn’t raise any red flags.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Hazel Heal survived Hepatitis C thanks to the treatments she wants more people to know about.

Health advocate and survivor of hepatitis C, Hazel Heal, hopes the appeal will succeed, because the campaign was working.

“I can absolutely endorse why they would want to use the middle finger,” she said, after Stuff approached her.

“It’s about attention-grabbing the people you need to. Congratulations to them for cutting through, when that is so difficult.”

The marketing team knew the middle finger was risky, so they created a second option with two thumbs up for more sensitive spots, and only played the TV ads after 8.30pm. But it wasn’t enough.

David White/Stuff Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall helped launch the National Hepatitis C Awareness Campaign 2022 on World Hepatitis Day.

Heal said if only the government agency had partnered with her non-profit, Hep C Action Aotearoa, perhaps the message would have been safe.

“Being government communicators brings restrictions that don’t come for NGOs,” she said.

Hepatitis C is contracted through unsterilised medical equipment. At least 25% of the 40,000 to 45,000 people with hepatitis C don’t know they do, and the government says there are 1000 new infections each year.

It is so rarely diagnosed because it can take 15 years after infection to show symptoms. Untreated, it can lead to liver disease, liver failure and liver cancer.

Oral treatments cure up to 98% of hepatitis C within eight to 12 weeks of starting treatment, which is fully funded by Pharmac - including the prescription fee.