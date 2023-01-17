Is rapid genome sequencing the next frontier in disease diagnosis?

As the cost and processing time of genome sequencing plummets, it’s gaining traction as a tool to diagnose rare conditions in sick babies. Nikki Macdonald investigates a planned New Zealand trial and asks if this is the first step towards mapping the genome of every newborn.

By the time Sarah Macdonald​ found out what killed her baby boy, Jay had been gone almost four months.

They’d known since halfway through the pregnancy that he was tiny, and that there might be a genetic cause. But the standard tests and amniocentesis came back negative.

When Jay was born in July 2021 with an array of problems, the geneticist devised a possible diagnosis, and sent off a blood test. Three weeks passed before that came back negative.

READ MORE:

* Newborn screening: How a $11 test could have helped 'bubble' baby Isabelle

* Researchers identify new genetic link to schizophrenia

* Unreliable Down syndrome screening could be fixed with a controversial test

* Are designer babies more fact than fiction?



So it wasn’t until Jay was nearly six weeks old and deteriorating that doctors suggested sending a blood sample to Finland to sequence his and his parents’ genomes. Jay died later that week.

The not knowing was hard, Macdonald says. The distracting debates about possible causes. The fear that maybe there was a treatment they were missing.

So when the Wairarapa couple finally got the genome sequencing results, which showed Jay’s sickness was caused by a rare, incurable, genetic condition, she was “crying my eyes out”.

“It brought a sense of closure to Jay's journey, in that it really made me realise that this was literally how Jay was created. There was nothing I did and there was nothing anyone could have done to prevent this happening to Jay.

“It kind of softened the heaviness that I'd been feeling. It was actually a really good thing for us, for our healing journey.”

Supplied Sarah Macdonald says finally getting a diagnosis for Jay was a huge weight off her shoulders.

Macdonald only wishes she’d known sooner.

“It wouldn’t have made any difference to Jay’s prognosis, but it would have lessened that ongoing confusion and discussion. It would have allowed us just to 100% focus on Jay.”

It’s that gift of certainty that Auckland University’s Liggins Institute researchers hope to give stressed parents, by trialling rapid genome sequencing for very sick babies, where the cause of their problems is not known.

The planned New Zealand trial will sequence the genomes of about 170 babies over five years to screen for rare conditions. At least 6% of the 200-odd babies in intensive care at any one time could have one of 6000-7000 known rare disorders. In some cases a diagnosis could unlock life-saving treatments.

The trial comes as Britain and the United States investigate the ethics and feasibility of mapping the genomes of all babies as part of routine newborn screening.

Katherine Griffiths/Canberra Times While many sick babies in neonatal intensive care units are there because they were born too soon, some are medical puzzles.

Solving a medical puzzle

Many of the wire-dangling babies in the neonatal intensive care unit are there because they were born too soon. But others are medical puzzles, says the Liggins Institute director and professor of neonatology, Frank Bloomfield.

They could be in a coma, suffering seizures or have multiple abnormalities that stop them breathing or prevent their gut working normally.

“Those are the ones that are a real challenge, in terms of trying to look after them, trying to optimise their outcome, when you don’t know what the underlying cause is.”

Usually, there’s a hierarchy of tests. By the time you reach the most complex – which might be sending a sample to Finland to look for genes associated with epilepsy – weeks can be lost, Bloomfield says.

“It delays diagnosis and therefore potentially treatment, and it’s obviously difficult for the family and whānau as they don’t know what’s going on with their baby.”

Which is why the Liggins Institute is importing PromethION machines to provide rapid sequencing in New Zealand.

Since the first human genome was sequenced in 2003, after 13 years and about US$300m, the time and cost of the technology has plummeted.

And that opens up its potential as a rapid diagnostic tool. A California hospital has gone from sequence to diagnosis in as little as 7 hours.

Britain’s National Health Service has just set up a national rapid sequencing service to diagnose rare conditions in very sick babies.

The holy grail is finding a treatable condition. A US team took 16½ hours to diagnose a thiamine processing problem in a 5-week-old boy admitted to hospital with encephalopathy and seizures, which can cause permanent brain damage and death.

The condition has a straightforward treatment and six hours after the diagnosis, the baby was “alert, calm, and bottle feeding”. After 24 hours, he was discharged.

Miracle cures are unlikely to be the norm, says Bloomfield. Rapid genome sequencing can give a diagnosis in about 30-50% of critically ill babies.

In about one-third to a half of those cases, knowing what’s wrong will change the baby’s care. That might mean preventing unnecessary interventions or switching to a better drug. In other cases, it will mean accepting the inevitable.

In 2021, Bloomfield and Liggins deputy director Justin O’Sullivan sent samples to Australia to sequence the genome of a baby who would have needed major surgery and 1-2 years in hospital, with no guarantee of survival. The resulting diagnosis, of rare, incurable disease Baraitser-Winter syndrome, gave the family the clarity needed to make a difficult decision, Bloomfield says.

“We were able to explain to them that it was a fundamental problem that affects every cell in the body, and that in our view the outcome for the baby was always going to be that the baby wasn't going to survive, and that therefore it wasn't in anyone's best interests to proceed with multiple major surgeries.

“So it enabled everyone to understand the situation much better, and therefore the decision was made that the baby should die a natural death.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Liggins Institute deputy director Justin O’Sullivan hopes the sequencing trial will help stressed parents of very sick babies.

The rapid sequencing works by comparing the genomes of the mother, father and baby.

“Basically, it’s a case of spot the difference,” O’Sullivan says. Where genomic changes are identified, you can zero in for greater detail.

The test needs only a few millilitres of blood and can be done in 24 hours, for just under $2000, O’Sullivan says.

“It’s something we're very excited about, but also kind of cautious,” O’Sullivan says. “You don’t want to give false hope, in that it’s not going to cure everything ... But just finding out what it is, actually makes a huge impact on people.”

He’s planning to start the trial in May (pending ethics approval) and run for five years. While they have so far secured about $1.4m, O’Sullivan estimates a fully-fledged programme, with clinical staff and research positions, would cost $20m, while a pared-back version will cost $7m.

Rare Disorders NZ chief executive, Michelle Arrowsmith, says the “diagnosis odyssey” of trying to find answers is “really stressful” and makes it difficult to get the right care and financial support. A 2021 survey found about half of people with rare diseases took longer than a year to get a diagnosis.

So the newborn sequencing trial is fantastic news, she says.

“We’ve got to get better in New Zealand around diagnosis and using genetics and genomic sequencing ... The research needs to happen, then we need rapid translation into clinical practice.”

Supplied Are we stepping into a sci-fi movie, embarking on a road that could end with Gattaca-style eugenics?

Is this the first step to mapping the genome of every newborn?

So are we stepping into a sci-fi movie, where every baby leaves hospital with a map of their genetic code alongside their bag of nappies?

Researchers in both the US and Britain are trialling universal genome sequencing at birth.

The £105m English trial will screen 100,000 newborns for 200 rare but treatable genetic diseases.

The New York project plans to screen 100,000 babies for about 160 treatable diseases, with the option of adding 100 neurodevelopmental disorders that aren’t curable, but for which therapies can help. Of the first 600 couples approached, about three-quarters opted in and most chose the longer disease list.

Bloomfield isn’t sure universal newborn genome screening is a good idea.

We no longer live in the 18th century, where half of children died before turning 5. Most babies are born healthy, and remain healthy for much of their lives.

Screening a well child could turn up risks of adult-onset diseases such as Alzheimer’s, which you can’t do anything about.

“Do we really want to know genes that might cause a problem in the future at the time the baby is born? I’m a great believer in what was called Cochrane’s principle, which was only to do a test if you’re going to act on the results.”

Predictive genetics is also a messy business. There are few conditions where the relationship is as simple as, you’ve got this genetic mutation, you’ll definitely get this disease.

Even for conditions such as cystic fibrosis, which is linked to variants in the CFTR gene, some people with CFTR mutations never develop the condition.

Otago University Bioethics Centre lecturer Josephine Johnston says while there are always ethical pitfalls with genome sequencing, that can be managed when using it to diagnose sick newborns.

Doctors need to provide counselling before and after, and have rules around what happens if the testing finds unexpected other problems.

But it’s a big leap from using the technology to solve a clinical puzzle, to using it as a universal screening tool for healthy babies.

Johnston co-authored a 2018 paper which concluded whole genome sequencing every baby and screening it for every known genetic condition was not justified.

Unlike reversible parental decisions such as participation in religion, knowledge about genetic risks could not be put back in the bottle, the researchers pointed out. There was also the risk of discrimination by insurers and employers if future health risks were known.

“Genomic sequencing is a technology, not a panacea, and like other technologies, it causes harms as well as benefits,” the paper concluded.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Researchers fear universal genome sequencing could undermine trust in New Zealand’s existing newborn screening programme, which tests blood from heel pricks for metabolic conditions.

Johnston says mapping every baby’s genome and testing it for everything under the sun is “a bad idea financially, a bad idea ethically, medically and probably a terrible idea politically as well”.

In a post-Covid era of mistrust of authorities, it would also risk eroding support for the existing newborn screening programme, which has been running since 1969.

What might be justifiable, says Johnston, is using genomic sequencing to test for conditions that meet existing newborn screening criteria. That might mean including only treatable conditions.

“It’s just not as exciting sounding as ‘We’re going to sequence every newborn from birth, like we’re in Gattaca, we’re in the future, we’re in a sci-fi movie’.”

Arrowsmith says while there are arguments for and against universal screening, using treatability as the prime screening criterion can be too limiting.

“What we hear from parents is, we’d rather have the diagnosis, because then we’ve got some certainty. We know the likely path, we know likely outcomes, we can kind of plan.”

Macdonald isn’t sure if universal genome sequencing is a good idea, but she’s 100% supportive of genome testing sick babies in intensive care. And she reckons Jay would be too.

“It’s not so much about putting a label on a baby about what they’ve got. It’s more about improving the quality of life, or saving lives in some cases.”

O’Sullivan says there are few things worse than seeing little kids in intensive care.

“I do think this will help people, and that’s all we want to do.”