New Year Honours: Sir Ashley Bloomfield 'incredulous' when told of knighthood

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, former director-general of health, now has a new title after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

He has been a director-general, health board boss, an honorary GP – and one shopfront even declared him a saint. But while most of those titles are in Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s rearview mirror, he now has one he’ll carry for the rest of his life: Sir.

The 56-year-old​ has received a knighthood in the New Year Honours for services to public health – namely his work leading the government’s response during Covid-19.

“I was incredulous actually,” he said on hearing of the honour.

“I had to get my wife to come and look at the email because I wasn’t sure it was saying what it was saying. I was very surprised.”

Bloomfield joins a tiny handful of public servants who have been awarded knighthoods – government fixer Dame Margaret Bazley and former governor-general Sir Anand Satyanand among them.

Asked why he chose to accept when some might say he was simply doing his job, Bloomfield said he did think carefully about it – and discussed it with his wife.

“My sense was, it was an acknowledgement from the Government and from the public of New Zealand for the work that not only I had put in, but I think also the incredible work that many, many people did put in to help lead the response to Covid.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Former Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is now Sir Ashley Bloomfield after receiving a knighthood in the New Zealand Order of Merit.

It also came at the end of a 25-year career in the public service, he said.

He had opted out of the pool of people in the running for Kiwibank’s New Zealander of the Year for two years’ running. “I just said no, I was doing my job. But this is a more formal, kind of country recognition. Which I think is a bit different.”

From the typically faceless monolith of public service, Bloomfield emerged as the face of daily 1pm Covid-19 briefings, fronting roughly 307 press conferences during his time as health director-general.

Stepping away from that after such an intense two years had been “much easier than I thought”. Since his July departure, he had spent some time mountain biking, even sporting a thumb splint after taking a tumble in the hills.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Bloomfield gives his last media briefing as health director-general on July 27. He was sent off after the briefing with cheers and claps as he walked a gauntlet of health staff.

But much like riding a bike, he answered questions about rising Covid-19 numbers and pressures on the health system with an old familiarity.

Asked if he thought New Zealand was managing, in the wake of a harrowing year for health care, he said we were doing “as well as we can”.

“And there's no doubt in my mind that people are in both leadership roles in the new organisations and across the system, as well as those delivering care, are really focused on continuing to deliver really good care for New Zealanders.”

He did not know who nominated him but suspected it was colleagues from the health sector.

Bloomfield had cited his desire to spend more time with his family as a key reason for leaving his post one year early.

He has a wife of 32 years – Dr Libby Bloomfield (who he met at Auckland medical school) – a daughter, aged 25, and two sons, aged 22 and 19. They will not be calling him sir.

“I said to all three of my children, you’re the only ones who can keep calling me dad and please keep doing that. I’m certainly expecting a bit of a ribbing from some of my oldest friends.”

Bloomfield will lead a new public policy unit at the University of Auckland from January 31, where he has been appointed professor.