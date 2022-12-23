Baby's mystery death inspires mum's move to NZ to study health science

Claire Aldrich was born a seemingly “perfect and healthy” baby on April 14, 2019. Less than nine months later, she died in her mum's arms and still, no-one knows why.

As Claire took her last few breaths, her mum Sally Aldrich told her daughter it was okay to let go, she would carry them both, she would do everything she could to make her daughter proud.

What caused Claire’s death is still a mystery and her parents may never have answers. But they have found a reason to hope their daughter’s death might help other families get answers about their loved ones.

The Claire Aldrich Legacy is a fund set up at Otago University’s Genetics Otago Research Centre that will be used to educate the next generation of young scientists about the importance of genetic research.

Because Claire never had the chance to follow her dreams, Aldrich promised she would follow her own and next year she will begin her studies in health science at Otago University.

“Here I am, able in mind and body, it would almost be an insult to my daughter to not follow my dreams.”

Aldrich is from Australia. She moved to the United States where she met her now husband, Jeffery, in 2016.

Supplied When Claire was born, there was nothing to suggest she was not a healthy baby, Aldrich said.

When Claire was born, their second child after eldest son Archie, there was nothing to suggest she was not a healthy baby, Aldrich said.

At eight months old, Claire caught RSV and suffered seizures that saw her referred to a paediatric neurologist. An MRI scan showed significant deterioration of her brain.

“None of us were expecting the amount of destruction we saw. It was devastating.”

Aldrich and her husband Jeffery were told their daughter had six to 12 months to live. In fact, she died within weeks on January 7, 2020.

Claire had suffered no trauma to her head, she had not had an infection, or a stroke, and other than the virus, she was healthy, Aldrich said.

Doctors did not know what caused her death. Tests were done, they showed Aldrich and her husband had no genetic mutations but Claire did.

Genetic tests revealed that Claire had a mutation in HIVEP2 which explained some symptoms she had experienced prior to the seizures, but it was determined that this was not the cause of her death.

The geneticist working with the family speculated that there was a second rare mutation that led to Claire’s death, but he could not provide an answer for the family.

Supplied The Aldrichs’ baby, Claire, was born on April 14, 2019.

Supplied Because Claire never had the chance to follow her dreams, Aldrich promised she would follow her own.

“I naively thought that when it came to genetics, most, if not everything, was ‘discovered’. And now I know how wrong I am. There is so much to learn. So much to find.”

Aldrich said there was “no instruction manual” for what to do when your child died.

“There is big loneliness with not knowing what happened and why it happened, and it is a loneliness I still feel today.”

She was “loved and wanted dearly”, Aldrich said.

Supplied Claire in Fairfax Inova children's hospital, Virginia.

“She was happy, her big brother loved her. I loved hearing her laugh, she loved the swings, she loved bath time. She was a member of our family.

“I dreamt about her first day of school and what she would be like when she was older, and her wedding.

“When she died, all my dreams for her died too.”

Claire’s genome will continue to be tested every 18 months and Aldrich still holds hope that one day, they will get an answer for why they lost their daughter.

Aldrich now wants to become a GP, but studying medicine cost too much in the US so she looked intoAustralia or New Zealand. Otago University stood out to her.

Supplied/Stuff Claire had her first Christmas in 2019.

She applied, but then found out she was pregnant with twins. Her twins, Philippa and Patrick, were born at 30 weeks. They spent 11 weeks in hospital.

“With Claire, we went to the hospital for her to die and with the twins, we went to the hospital for our children to come home.”

Aldrich did not give up on her dream. She would even read her health science books to the twins.

A few months ago, the Aldrich family moved to Dunedin.

They had some money left over from the sale from their house and decided to donate it, on behalf of Claire, to the genetics department at the university.

“'We just wanted to make a small donation in her name, my purpose was to say here is some money from my daughter please do good with it.”

She didn’t expect to hear back from them wanting to hear her story.

After conversations with the university faculty, the decision to establish the Claire Aldrich Legacy was made.

Supplied Sally and Jeffrey Aldrich with Philippa 'Pippa' Aldrich, 2, Patrick Aldrich, 2, and Archie Aldrich, 5.

Donations to the fund will help to establish “Claire’s kit”, a carry-on-size suitcase filled with material that will be used to teach high school students across New Zealand how genetic mutations are found and how much remains unknown.

“Even if one student has the experience in the classroom, hears Claire’s story, maybe they will study genetics, and maybe that student that will go on to help hundreds of families around the world to get closure and access therapies and funding and education,” Aldrich said.

The Claire Aldrich Legacy has turned into something Aldrich did not think was possible.

“I feel very honoured and lucky to have this opportunity to keep my little girl's memory alive.

“When you lose a child it never ends, you never really get over it. I don’t just mourn Claire as an infant, I mourn her as a two-year-old and I mourn her now as a three-year-old and I feel lucky that I have three beautiful children here on earth, but there’s always something missing and there always will be.”

The family have settled into Dunedin, which Aldrich said already felt like home.

She will start her studies in health science next year. “I hope I can make her proud.”