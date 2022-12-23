Middle finger ruled not rude enough to keep Hep C campaign ads off TV

An ad for the National Hepatitis C Awareness Campaign.

A cheeky campaign telling people to get tested for Hepatitis C may return to television after the national advertising watchdog overturned a ruling that it be removed.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s $1 million campaign ‘Stick it to Hep C’ hit a snag in September when its television ads faced 18 complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority.

The authority pulled the ads, but the national health agency fought back in November with an appeal.

In a fresh call made this week, the appeal board decided the middle finger was actually funny and the message important enough to return to screens.

The board said the middle finger wasn’t offensive enough to cause “serious or widespread offence,” and that it was “an important health message for a hard-to-reach audience”.

National Public Health Service director Dr Nick Chamberlain said Te Whatu Ora (TWO) was pleased with the appeal board’s decision.

“It has been an effective tool for normalising conversations around hepatitis C and driving an increase in the number of at-risk people getting tested and treated.

“We don’t have any immediate plans to continue broadcasting the advertisement but will consider next steps in the new year.”

In its appeal, Te Whatu Ora cited a survey by Kantar Public which found only 7% of people surveyed found the adverts “strongly offensive when directly asked”.

Meanwhile, 80% were either neutral on it or didn’t think it was offensive.

The Advertising Standards Authority board originally said the middle finger was “one of the most offensive gestures you can give to another person and always has negative connotations”.

But in its decision, the appeal board unanimously agreed the advert “had not met the threshold to cause serious or widespread offence.

“When considered in the context of an advocacy advertisement, with an important health message for a hard-to-reach audience, the advertisement had been prepared and placed with a due sense of social responsibility.”

It said the middle finger’s meaning “can evolve over time” and in the context of the ad, it was not as offensive as when used elsewhere.

The advert had only been playing after 8.30pm on TV and on demand to logged in users who were registered as adults.

Te Whatu Ora/Supplied Te Whatu Ora approved a ‘softer’ edition of the campaign for sensitive environments where the middle finger was going to be too much.

‘Stick it to Hep C’ refers to the simple finger prick test required to find out if you have hepatitis C, a disease that can lurk undetected for many years but which can be fatal.

It is responsible for 200 deaths in Aotearoa per year, but is treatable with an oral antiviral called Maviret. That is fully funded by Pharmac, even down to the prescription fee.

“We have a unique opportunity to eliminate hepatitis C as a major health threat to Aotearoa New Zealand,” Chamberlain said.

“We strongly urge anyone who thinks they may be at risk of hep C – especially anyone who has ever injected drugs using shared equipment or who has ever received a tattoo or body piercing using unsterile equipment – to visit www.stickittohepc.co.nz to find out where to get tested.”