Primary health champion Chiquita Hansen off to Southland

Think Hauora chief executive Chiquita Hansen has been appointed Te Whatu Ora's regional wayfinder for Southland.

Palmerston North-based primary health champion Chiquita Hansen is heading to Southland.

Chief executive of the primary health organisation Think Hauora since 2013, Hansen has been appointed regional wayfinder for Te Whatu Ora/Health New Zealand for Waipounamu/Southland.

A nursing leader, she is one of four regional wayfinders who have been appointed to lead locally-based commissioning teams to support communities developing health services.

As well as leading Think Hauora, Hansen is seconded to Te Whatu Ora in MidCentral as part-time as co-director of primary, community and rural early actions.

READ MORE:

* New general practice a 'pivotal point' for healthcare in Invercargill

* Hospital and community services already close in MidCentral district

* Primary and public health services move to Broadway



Her focus has been whānau and community, and working towards equitable health outcomes, especially for Māori.

“While bittersweet to be leaving my whānau at Think Hauora, I know the future is bright for our teams as we continue to work towards striving for equitable health outcomes across our rohe,” she said.

Think Hauora board chairman Bruce Stewart congratulated Hansen, but said he was extremely saddened to be losing the high-performing chief executive.

“She has strong sector knowledge and the ability to build positive relationships, and she holds enormous respect across all areas of the health and disability sector in MidCentral and beyond.”

Stewart said Hansen had built up a talented and dedicated team, leaving Think Hauora in a strong position to meet the challenges of the health reforms in the post-primary health organisation era.

Hansen would finish up on February 10. The board would be recruiting for a replacement.