Christchurch bay deemed 'unsuitable' for swimming packed on scorcher day

Christchurch's popular Corsair Bay is deemed unsuitable for swimming due to the bacteria risk, but there are no warning signs and Lose Moala was among those shocked to learn of it.

It’s been deemed “unsuitable” for swimming, but with no warning signs in sight, hundreds escaping Thursday’s heat at Corsair Bay in Christchurch hit the water blissfully unaware.

Finding a spot to lay your beach towel was almost as hard as finding a car park. Some keen swimmers circled the streets for up to 20 minutes as temperatures soared beyond 27C in Christchurch and 34C inland including Southbridge and Leeston.

Corsair Bay in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour – one of the city’s most popular family beaches – is one of 27 Canterbury swimming spots that Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa) has given an overall off-limits status citing “the long-term grade and overall bacterial risk”. Others include Rapaki, Diamond Harbour and Purau Bay, while Cass Bay has the green light.

Environment Canterbury tests the water weekly, with the last three weekly samples at Corsair Bay found to be within the green suitable swimming range.

Regardless, ECan surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said the “unsuitable” status was unlikely to change over summer because of an elevated risk of faecal-bacteria found on December 1.

She said it was really up to people to view the test results on Lawa’s website and “make their own decision” about “the level of risk you will accept”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Corsair Bay was packed full of people trying to escape the heat on Thursday as temperatures soared beyond 27C in Christchurch.

“It’s about an increased risk that there may be pathogens in the water that you may ingest and they may make you sick. You could go swim there and be fine, but it’s an important message.”

Hayward said ECan had advised the Christchurch City Council to put up signs warning swimmers of the risk of faecal-bacteria.

Christchurch local Nicholas Smyth, 35, had “not seen a single thing” about the potential health risk.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff From left to right, Tanna Venter, 13, Zakiah Billingsley, 13 and Tatum Venter, 10 jump off the jetty at Corsair Bay.

“I think people would make a change of mind [if they knew], maybe you would lose at least 30% who would reconsider,” Smyth said.

Losa Moala, 25, made the drive from Addington to Corsair Bay on Thursday because it was “so hot” and said “no one knows that there is anything wrong with the water”.

“Why aren’t there signs up? Look how rammed it is today... and look how many kids are swimming around, they’re the most vulnerable,” Moala said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Nicholas Smyth was shocked to find out Corsair Bay has been signalled as unsuitable for swimming this summer.

Tamzyn Lea drove from Rolleston to the bay with her three children and friends and said she wasn’t surprised to hear the spot was signalled unsuitable for swimming.

“It smells really bad... like loo water,” Lea said. “I asked [my daughter] ‘have you been swimming in the portaloo’.”

Lea said warnings wouldn’t stop them from swimming.

”People would just do it anyway because you drive so far, I mean we’ve come out from Rolleston, so we’re not going to drive 45 minutes to then not enjoy it.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The site is deemed unsuitable for swimming because of the overall risk of bacteria being in the water. However, there is no signage.

ECan and Lawa advised people to not swim for two to three days after heavy or prolonged rain because heavy rain flushed contaminants from urban and rural land into waterways – even at sites that generally had good water quality.

A Diamond Harbour local said she had not been sick in all her time swimming at Purau Bay, also identified as poor grade swimming water, even though she knew it was off-limits.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Taylor Irie jumps off the jetty at Corsair Bay. The popular swimming spot was full of people on Thursday as temperatures soared beyond 27C.

“There was a time when there was no testing, and we all swam anyway,” she said.

“Most people are swimming – and why wouldn’t you on a day like this.”