Warrior for birth honoured for services to midwifery

Home birth midwife Priscilla Baken says she was not the richest midwife in the country, but the happiest.

After assisting at more than 600 births, practising, teaching and mentoring midwives, Colyton farmer Priscilla Baken has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Over more than four decades, she has been a homebirth midwife, helped establish Community Birth Services in Palmerston North, she has been a nursing tutor and midwifery lecturer, and was a founding member of the NZ College of Midwives.

She and the midwives she describes as a wonderful sisterhood have been “warriors for birth”.

But it was a circuitous early route to find her calling.

Baken trained as a nurse in Palmerston North, then headed to the United Kingdom for the customary overseas experience.

It was at church one Sunday that she saw a notice announcing God needed people in Africa if they had midwifery or beekeeping skills.

Sidestepping the option of becoming an apiarist, she trained in the early 1980s as a community midwife in Gloucester with the first of those “wonderful” warriors.

“She showed me how midwifery is part of community, working with families, not standing beside a doctor being told what to do.”

Returning to Palmerston North in 1982, she worked as a hospital midwife, “but it was not the midwifery I had learnt”, so she went back to nursing, then took up an opportunity to teach nursing.

During that time of generous leave, she was able to cover for a midwife colleague doing home births one summer, and was back in her happy place.

At first, home birth midwives needed to have a doctor to supervise during birthing, but that all changed in 1990 when midwives gained autonomy.

That was also the year she fulfilled that calling to be a midwife in the Sahen region of North Africa, a stint she repeated two years later.

The early 1990s also saw the development of Community Birth Services, a consumer-led maternity service which gained its first contestable funding through what was then the Central Regional Health Authority.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A staunch advocate for birthing women and their midwives Priscilla Baken has been honoured in the New Year list.

Baken later wrote the group’s history, Naming the Moment, for her thesis for her master’s degree in applied midwifery from Victoria University.

When the organisation was formed, about 4% of women had home births. That rose to between 10% and 14%, but had since slipped back to around 7% since its contract lapsed.

Baken was also proud that as many as 60% of women who received their maternity care through the service were Māori.

“It showed that maternity services delivered in true partnership with women are possible, successful and desirable.”

She saw real potential for the model, the first of its kind in New Zealand, to be revived as part of the health reforms with their emphasis on local, community-led health services.

In 2005, Baken married Andrew France, a farmer from north of Lancashire, with whom she had enjoyed a long-distance friendship for more than 20 years, and she worked in England until the couple returned to New Zealand in 2009.

She worked with MidCentral Health’s community midwifery service based in Feilding for 10 years, and her final stint was at Te Papaioea primary birthing centre in Palmerston North.

Baken said while home was the best place for well women to have their babies, the primary birthing unit was a better option than hospital.

She let her practising certificate lapse this year to concentrate on being a wife, daughter and farmer –never a mother, “but I have lots of midwifery children”.