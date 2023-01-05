The one-in-a-million Kiwi who has the same rare disorder as Celine Dion

Charmaine Torrington​ is one in a million. The Kiwi woman has stiff person syndrome – the same rare disorder as singer Celine Dion.

People with the incurable condition experience rigidity in their torso and limbs, as well as severe muscle spasms that can cause them to fall.

The spasms can occur randomly or be triggered by certain stimuli, including loud noises, stress and touch and can be so violent as to dislocate joints or break bones.

Dion announced in December she had postponed dates for this year’s European tour due to the condition, which has been likened to having “lost your brakes on your muscles”.

It’s an analogy Torrington can empathise with. She first realised something was wrong when she was flung onto a road “like something out of The Exorcist”, after being startled by the sound of a passing SUV.

“When you stiffen you fall like a brick; your body is so stiff that you can’t put your hands out. I have smashed my head into door frames...fallen backwards into a garden bed. At one stage I got a bicycle helmet as I was scared of a head injury,” she says.

Torrington’s diagnosis in July 2020 followed 12 months of fighting to have her symptoms taken seriously.

At least three specialists told the 50-year-old she was suffering from extreme anxiety.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Charmaine Torrington’s diagnosis in July 2020 followed 12 months of fighting to have her symptoms taken seriously.

The falling continued. Sudden stiffening of the muscles in her hip or leg was a daily occurrence. Walking on hard surfaces or in wide open spaces or stress were the main triggers.

With the help of family and friends, Torrington continued to push for confirmation her symptoms were not just “in my head”, and for a GAD (Glutamic Acid Decarboxylase​) antibodies test. Markedly elevated levels of the antibodies are characteristic of stiff person syndrome or SPS.

That determination paid off. Two weeks after the blood test, Torrington’s suspicions were vindicated.

”I knew it wasn’t anxiety. I had ridden motorbikes and horses since I was a child and was not at all timid with my body.

”I felt so relieved that now I was going to be believed by the medical profession.I knew I had it, but knowing that only one in a million people are diagnosed [with the condition] I was amazed as well.”

Sadly, however, the condition has also cost Torrington a relationship of 16 years and the house that was her home.

“I stayed in his house alone for three months with my dog as it was around the time of the first lockdown. Music and my study got me through... music was my bliss and a dog is pretty good company. [But] it was a hard time – I lost my partnership, my home and my ability to walk all at the same time.”

The impacts on her everyday life are huge.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Torrington must use a walker to safely move around as she has the very rare neurological condition, stiff person syndrome, that causes muscle spasms and falling.

She uses a walker to move around and has been unable to cross a road without help since her startle reflex kicked in all those years ago.

“Luckily I have no pain – apart from when I hit the concrete, that hurts. I have fallen on concrete too many times to remember.”

Torrington, who works in customer services, is under the care of a Wellington neurologist and attends weekly physiotherapy sessions.

Once a month she travels to Palmerston North for intravenous infusions of immunoglobulin, treatment which can leave her exhausted but helps dampen the immune response.

Jacques Boissinot/AP Singer Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder, stiff person syndrome. In this file photo she performs in Quebec City in 2019.

She is now looking to travel overseas to have stem cell therapy, which has been shown to help some people with SPS.

It’s likely to cost tens of thousands, and will gobble up what savings she has – “I am planning to use my KiwiSaver” – but right now none of that matters.

“No matter what, I will make it work. If stem cell doesn't work, then I will use a wheelchair or maybe one of those pieces of off-road equipment where you can skid around the beach and go over trails and jumps.

“I will continue to do the work I love and enjoy every moment of my life.

”If the stem cell therapy works, I'm going to buy a big bad fat bike and cruise across Route 66, USA! And you know what? Just enjoy walking down the street.”

She is immensely grateful for the help she has had from friends and family: “I wouldn't have got through without these people, the aspirations that I have for my life and most importantly enjoying every minute of every hour of every day.

“But I would be lying if I said it's been easy. It’s been the hardest thing I have faced in my life.”