Covid-19 case numbers fall significantly over the Christmas period

The Ministry of Health has reported 22,770 new cases of Covid-19 across Aotearoa in the week to January 1.

In the latest official update on Aotearoa’s Covid-19 outbreak on Wednesday, the ministry reported a new seven-day rolling average of cases of 3246, down from 4565 the week before.

The last update was on December 28, when there were 32,010 new cases over the week prior.

According to the ministry’s figures, no one had been recorded as dying from Covid in the last week of December.

The ministry reported seven people died within 28 days of a positive test, but their deaths were not caused by the virus.

It was investigating the cause of death for 49 further people, but there was no data yet available on whether Covid infections had contributed to their deaths.

Of those 56 deaths, six were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, 13 were in their 70s, 19 were in their 80s and 17 were aged over 90. Of these, 28 were women and 28 were men.

In the week beginning December 19, there had been 78 deaths of people with Covid, including a child under the age of 10.

The Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

To date, there have been 2331 total deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Pandemic modellers have suggested the current wave of infections may have reached or neared its peak over Christmas.

There were 6961 new reinfections reported in the past week, amid a seven-day rolling average of 4636 rapid antigen test results uploaded in the same time.

This was down from 9660 reinfections the week before.

There were new Covid cases in every region of New Zealand. Auckland, Canterbury, Counties Manukau, Waikato and Waitemāta health districts each reported more than 2000 new cases, while the rest of the country’s districts ranged from 51 to 1484 new cases.

As of midnight on January 1, there were 436 people with Covid in hospital. Eight were in intensive care units.

University of Auckland computational biologist and Covid-19 modeller David Welch has estimated the true number of reinfections – which is not known due to under-reporting – is about 50% of current cases, across the population.