Southern mayors seek urgent meeting with Health Minister Andrew Little

Southern mayors say funding cuts to the new Dunedin Hospital build announced by Health Minister Andrew Little will have serious consequences.

Mayors and regional leaders from throughout Otago and Southland want an urgent meeting with Health Minister Andrew Little on the funding cuts announced for the new Dunedin Hospital.

In late December, Little proposed a $90 million trim from the latest build cost of $1.67 billion.

Southern regional leaders believe the consequences of these proposed cuts far outweigh any of the supposed savings.

In addition to slashing 12 beds, two operating theatres and two scanners from the opening capacity, an important link bridge and a vital pavilion have been sliced from the ‘Final detailed business case’ released in March 2021 and approved by Cabinet.

The collective mayors and regional leader from Southland raised concerns they are going to see a repeat of the same mistakes made 20 years ago with the Southland Hospital rebuild, which they say is simply too small, resulting in ongoing inefficiencies and dissatisfaction.

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark said the Dunedin Hospital cuts were repeating the “flawed model’’ upon which Southland Hospital had been built too small.

“When somebody goes to ED in Invercargill and it’s urgent, and we’re 40 beds short they get transferred to Dunedin - what happens when Dunedin can’t take them as well?’’ he asked.

Southlanders paid the same taxes for health as everyone else but would be getting a lesser service– but Clark said the south could do more than simply argue the case and hope for reason to prevail.

This was a political issue.

“The good side of it is this is election year,’’ he said.

“I think there are votes to be won and lost.’’

Clutha mayor Bryan Cadogan made his and others’ view quite clear: “This is the south’s only tertiary hospital and is a multigenerational asset servicing Otago and Southland. We need to get it right first time.”

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich commented “I am very concerned that deleting the pavilion and reformatting the inpatient building will end up costing more in redesign, materials inflation and time delay expenses than the anticipated savings’’.

Otago Regional Council chairperson Gretchen Robertson observed: “Experts have participated in a needs analysis process already. Reductions, redesign and delay will adversely impact long-awaited lower South Island infrastructure’’.

Waitaki mayor Gary Kircher expects that although the proposed changes may save some up-front capital costs, the ongoing implications and operating costs will supersede any of these savings.

“This hospital has to serve the tertiary health needs of all of the regions’ communities, and it requires the capability and capacity to do just that, whether you are in Ōamaru, Queenstown or Gore,” he said.

The leaders liken the proposal to trying to make savings in a house build by removing the living room, passageway and bathroom fit-out.

The mayors and chairperson will write to the Ministers of Health and Finance as well as the Prime Minister to voice their concerns and request an urgent meeting.