Government proposes new measures to cut 'too high' youth vaping rates

New measures have been proposed to help tackle rising rates of youth vaping. (File photo)

The Government has proposed new measures to help tackle youth vaping.

This includes limiting flavour names to descriptions, proximity restrictions near schols and sports ground and cutting back on single-use vaping products.

“Clearly we have seen a rise in young people taking up vaping, these additional measures will work to protect youth from the appeal and attractiveness of vaping,” Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

She said vaping had a role to play in ensuring smokers who wish to quit smoking can do so using alternatives, but youth vaping rates were “too high” and a “better balance” was needed.

She said alongside efforts to reduce tobacco smoking, the Government wanted to ensure vaping products are safe, regulated and are only being used for cessation purposes as intended.

Though vaping products are not able to be sold to those aged under 18, many schools have reported it is a growing issue with students.

The proposal includes introducing restrictions for all new specialist vape retailers, so they are not near schools and sports grounds.

These restrictions would not apply to general vape retailers such as dairies and petrol stations, which are already limited to the sale of three vape flavours.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says a better balance needs to be found with youth vaping rates now ‘too high’. (File photo)

A report to the Ministry of Health found high retail density has been associated with greater tobacco use, increased youth smoking rates and greater risk of relapse among people attempting to quit.

New measures would also limit flavour names to a description of the product’s flavour, to make vaping products less attractive to young people.

“Flavour names such as ‘cotton candy’ and ‘gummy bears’ may no longer be allowed, with a generic term ‘candy’ having to be used instead,” Verrall said.

The Government was also looking to restrict single-use vaping products, which are cheaper and more easily accessible.

“Disposable vapes are an easy gateway product to vaping and internationally there has been a dramatic increase in younger people using them,” Verrall said.

STUFF High schools are grappling with major issues among students addicted to vaping.

The proposal means all vaping products for sale would need to have removable/replaceable batteries, child safety mechanisms and substance container labelling.

The maximum concentration of nicotine salts allowed in single-use products like disposable vapes would also be reduced from 50mg/mL to 35mg/mL and serial or batch numbers will be required to ensure they can be traced if there are safety concerns

Public feedback is being sought on the proposals, which includes proposals to implement significant reductions to the retail availability, appeal and addictiveness of smoked tobacco products.

Submissions close March 15.