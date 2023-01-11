Man with advanced cancer shared hospital room with a Covid-positive person and claims he was never told

Greg Barton, who is undergoing immune-suppressing treatment for pancreatic cancer, found himself sharing a ward at North Shore Hospital, with a patient who was Covid positive and claims he was never told the person was infected.

A man undergoing chemotherapy for stage four pancreatic cancer says hospital staff never told him he was sharing a room in a ward with someone who had Covid-19.

But while Te Whatu Ora – Waitematā confirmed a person in the man’s room tested positive for the virus, it is adamant staff shared the news as soon as the case was confirmed.

Devonport man Greg Barton, 54, went to North Shore Hospital with a fever on New Year's Day and a blood test revealed an infection.

He spent a night in an assessment unit then was moved to a ward, in a room with three other patients, including one diagonally opposite him who Barton said had a serious and persistent cough.

“It was all night... then when the nurses came in he said ‘I’m so sorry, I have had this cough since I got here’,” Barton said.

On January 3, friend Matt Zwartz went to visit him on the 10th floor ward and said he was stopped by a staff member.

“They said, ‘we don’t think you should go in there’, and I said ‘why not?’. They said ‘there’s a Covid-positive patient in there’,” Zwartz said.

Barton was in the bathroom at the time and when he came out Zwartz told him not to return to the ward. “I said: ‘you can’t go back in there, I’m taking you home’.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Pancreatic cancer patient, Greg Barton, found himself sharing a ward at North Shore hospital, Auckland, with a patient who was Covid positive.

Te Whatu Ora – Waitematā, which is responsible for North Shore Hospital, said staff did everything right.

“We are sorry Mr Barton is unhappy with the level of care provided. However, we can assure he and his family that all appropriate steps were taken to protect his health,” acting general manager for acute and emergency medicine, Brett Paradine said.

The pair then left and when staff contacted Barton that afternoon asking him to come back, he declined.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Te Whatu Ora- Waitematā which runs North Shore Hospital, maintains the staff caring for Barton did everything right.

Barton said contracting the virus was his “main fear” due to his severe immune-suppression due to chemotherapy.

“Getting Covid would be very, very bad for my situation. So once I heard that it’s like, ‘Jesus Christ, I get sicker when I go into the hospital’.”

The patient on Barton’s ward was only confirmed positive for Covid-19 on January 3, Paradine said.

“Protocols were followed that are designed to minimise the potential for onward spread of Covid.

“People in the affected room were advised a patient had tested positive and were encouraged to wear N95 face masks while investigations were completed...”

Barton maintains the first he heard of the Covid-19 case was from Zwartz.

Care was always taken to keep Covid-positive patients away from non-Covid patients at the point of admission, but in this instance, the patient in Barton’s room tested positive only after they were in a ward, Paradine said.

It’s understood standard protocol when this happens on a non-Covid ward is to not move patients to another ward to avoid potentially spreading the virus.

“There is no way to predict which patients will develop Covid due to the high prevalence of contact with Covid cases in the community,” Paradine said.

Zwartz said before leaving, he requested Barton be moved to another room, but was told no other beds were available.

Barton took antibiotics for his infection and was now feeling fine, he said. He had not tested positive for Covid-19.