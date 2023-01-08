New Year brings double the patients for Thames Emergency Department

Ninety-one patients arrived at Thames ED on New Year’s Day, compared to a December average of 44 people a day (file photo).

A summer influx on the Coromandel Peninsula more than doubled the numbers needing its ED on New Year’s Day.

January 1 brought 91 sick and injured people to the doors of the Thames Emergency Department – a little more than twice the December 2022 average of 44 people a day.

The Coromandel had a summer population increase of more than 100,000 people, according to a statement from Te Whatu Ora Waikato acting chief operating officer Melody Mitchell.

And, while ED presentations at the Hamilton-based Waiora Waikato Hospital dropped, “Thames experienced a steady rise” up to the January 1 peak.

A “fast track clinic” and staff’s good will helped manage the summer demand, Mitchell said.

Boxing Day’s 84 patients made it the next busiest 24-hour period for Thames, followed by New Year’s Eve (74) and January 2 (70), data shows.

More people also needed an acute hospital bed in Thames. On Christmas Eve there were 23 – below the December average of 29 – but it had risen to 41 on January 2.

Tom Lee/Stuff The summer holidays bring more than 100,000 extra people to the Coromandel Peninsula,Te Whatu Ora Waikato acting chief operating officer Melody Mitchell said (file photo).

Planning was a big part of successfully managing the summer demand, Mitchell said, and extra medical and nursing staff were rostered in Thames.

A “fast track clinic” was set up at the hospital, triaging people before they were seen by ED and dealing with people who would normally see a GP, Mitchell said.

“This relieved pressure on our ED and allowed our ED staff to focus on more acute patients. The clinic’s operation involved our health care partners and its operation was resourced by GPs, nurse practitioners and/or a senior medical officer.”

Pre-planning helped avoid staffing issues, she said, and staff dedication to go the extra mile made a huge difference, she said.

In Hamilton, January 2 was the ED’s busiest day, with 258 patients.

That was the only festive day with more than the December average of 227 patients – though 226 arrived on Boxing Day and 219 on New Year’s Day.

But the lower numbers aren’t the full picture, Mitchell said.

“Covid-19 continues to be active in our community and the number of positive admissions over the holiday period rose. At the same time the virus continued to impact on our staff staffing numbers.

“At the same time after a hectic past year we had a need for our staff to be able to spend some quality time with their own loved ones.”

The Emergency Q app had helped redirect patients with less-urgent needs to urgent care providers and the hospital also made sure providers and people had information about other health services available over the holiday period.

There were also fewer people in the hospital’s acute beds than through December 2022, when the daily average was 551.

There were 437 full beds on Christmas Eve and the busiest festive day was January 2, with 511.

“We appreciate the many staff at all our facilities, who give up their time away from friends and whānau, so that patients received the care they needed,” Mitchell said.