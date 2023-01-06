Wellington Hospital acute patient unit closed due to staff shortages

Wellington’s emergency department observation unit was closed on Wednesday night due to lack of staff. (File photo)

A 10-bed acute observation unit at Wellington Hospital closed briefly this week due to staff shortages, staff have confirmed.

The emergency department observation unit (EDOU) was closed on Wednesday night “due to staffing challenges”, acting chief nursing officer Claire Jennings confirmed in a statement.

The unit is intended to support patients who need prolonged observation or treatment before being sent home or to a ward, Jennings said.

It was re-opened the next day once additional staff were in place, and has been open as usual since.

Jennings said temporary closure of the unit has happened in similar circumstances in the past “as it allows us to focus resources on patients in Te Pae Tiaki”, the emergency department.

Wellington Hospital emergency department. (File photo)

“Like other emergency departments around the country, Te Pae Tiaki has continued to experience regularly high volumes of patients with increasingly complex conditions and acuity during the past 12 months,” Jennings said.

Beds in the emergency department itself would never close, even in times of high demand, Jennings said.

Pressure on the hospital continued to be exacerbated by staff absences due to general illness, long Covid, and the need to isolate or care for dependents who may need to isolate.

“Staff absence rates continuously change as people recover, or complete isolation, and return to work. Workforce shortages are another challenge, which are not isolated to our district,” Jennings said.

Jann Mains says her husband Geoff, had a 14-hour wait in the Emergency Department at Nelson Hospital.

New Zealand is short more than 3000 nurses across the health system.

Jennings said pressures on frontline staff had to be mitigated by focusing on hospital flow, prioritising urgent care, and increasing regional co-ordination.

“At a national level we are working with local hospital networks to implement a range of initiatives - such as expanding access to telehealth services and providing greater after-hours options for people.

The hospital was supporting ambulance paramedics to provide care in the community. (File photo)

“This includes providing telehealth clinical triage to those who need it and supporting ambulance paramedics to provide treatment in the community.”