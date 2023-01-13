Move to police financial interests in healthcare desperately needed, radiologists say

The New Zealand Medical Council is yet to finalise new guidelines that would prevent clinicians from referring patients to treatments or clinics they have a financial stake in.

Radiologists are backing a health watchdog’s move to introduce an effective ban on clinicians referring patients to treatments at clinics they have a financial stake in.

The Medical Council wants guidelines that would prevent clinicians from making such referrals unless all other options have failed.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Peter Robertson has said the council guidelines would “make a complete mockery of continuity of care,” add cost and increase treatment delays.

Several radiologists approached Stuff concerned about the surgeon’s claims, alleging concerns such as these from surgeons were not about continuity of care, but continuity of cash.

Robertson, who continues to back his original comments, has financial interests in injury and rehabilitation service TBI Health and MSK Radiology and is a director of the privately owned Ascot Hospitals and Auckland Orthopaedic Ltd.

One senior radiologist said: “It is not about continuity of care but more about attempting to capture the patient at every stage for financial gain as they negotiate an often complex medical journey.” He asked to remain anonymous due to fear of repercussions.

123RF In the US, self-referring providers made an estimated 400,000 more referrals for CT and MRI procedures between 2004 and 2010 than they would have if they were not self-referring. a government watchdog found. The practice is now effectively banned in the US.

Dr Adrian Balasingam​, president of the NZ Independent Institute of Radiologists (NZIIR), said clear, strict guidelines were urgently needed to protect patients and fully backed the Medical Council proposal.

“Many [patients] may be frightened and almost all will be in a heightened state of vulnerability... They should not have to navigate the intersection between their care and a commercial interest.”

The institute, which represents 400 practising radiologists, “totally refutes” Robertson's claim about continuity of care, Balasingam said.

“There is no evidence whatsoever for this claim. What the proposed standard will do is ensure that quality, price and convenience is central to the decision to refer patients for diagnostic testing, not on the basis of a financial incentive to the referrer,” Balasingam said.

Supplied Adrian Balasingam, president of the NZ Independent Institute of Radiologists (NZIIR) says patients should not have to navigate commercial interests when they are vulnerable.

The NZIIR wanted the Medical Council to finalise the new guidelines “with urgency ... given the very real patient safety, overutilisation, funding and critical workforce concerns”.

“Allowing conflicts of interest to propagate in New Zealand could result in significant harm which is why this is effectively banned in so many countries,” Balasingam said.

Robertson stood by his comments, particularly on the quality of patient care. “[Radiologists] are not generally involved in continuity of care so their expertise on that side of things may not be great... or may be questionable.”

Radiologists had their own agenda, Robertson said. “This is an issue about control of the radiology market and NZIIR is worried about the potential loss of market share.”

In December, the High Court dismissed a challenge brought by the NZIIR that raised concern about the growing number of surgeons owning stakes in private scanning businesses, with Justice Francis Cooke ruling there was no evidence this was leading to excess referrals or poorer patient outcomes.

Guidelines are in place in the US, UK and Australia which prohibit the relationships between doctors and health-related commercial organisations.

In the US, a government watchdog estimated self-referring providers made 400,000 more referrals for CT and MRI procedures between 2004 and 2010 than they would have if they were not self-referring.

This not only added costs of more than $109 million that year to Medicare, but unnecessarily exposed patients to hazardous radiation, a Medical Council submission from the NZIIR stated.