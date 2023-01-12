Woman pickets hospital over husband's 7-month wait for heart surgery

John Bryan has been told he will not get a vital operation until June - but his wife Carol fears he will not live that long.

In desperation over the wait, on Tuesday she picketed outside Christchurch Hospital with a sign that read: “Shameful health system; cardiology; no money; no staff; no beds; patients will die.”

John Bryan, 73, suffered two strokes last March that left him needing treatment in the hospital.

During his rehabilitation in Burwood Hospital, it was discovered he had severe aortic stenosis.

Aortic stenosis is usually an age-related heart valve disease which causes restricted blood flow from the heart to the body. About one in eight New Zealanders aged over 75 suffer from it.

While it is one of the most common and serious heart valve diseases – which can lead to dangerous complications if left untreated – it is severely undiagnosed, according to the American Heart Association.

Bryan, 70, said her husband, from Ashburton, was diagnosed in March but was not put on the waiting list for the surgery, called transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), until November.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Carol Bryan protests in front of the Christchurch Hospital outpatients building over delays to her husband’s heart surgery.

They were told on Monday he would most likely not receive the surgery until June – and Bryan said it was suggested to them that they get a walking frame or stick to help.

“I fear my husband won’t survive until June. I want people to know how bad this is, that people are going to die on a waiting list.”

Initial diagnosis of the disease is made by an echocardiogram, an ultrasound of the heart, said cardiac nurse specialist Murray Hart.

More investigation then has to be done to determine which treatment option is best.

“It would be wrong to leap ahead and put someone onto a waiting list to have their heart valve replaced without understanding what the full nature of their heart condition is.”

Supplied John Bryan says the disease has had a “huge impact” on his life.

Hart said because of these investigations, it can be months before people are put on an official waiting list.

“At every step of the hospital system there are delays,” Hart said.

“Not every symptom that everyone has can be related to the heart, it can be related to other conditions, which is why we do other tests and investigations.”

John Bryan said it was “terrifying” relying on what he called “a damaged health system”.

“Every time I go to sleep I’m scared I might not wake up. It’s a terrible way to live.”

Some days he finds himself gasping for air, and he has suffered from seizures in the past. He now spends a lot of time in bed.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Carol Bryan said she will continue to picket outside Christchurch Hospital once a week.

He said the cardiologist did not believe his symptoms were related to his heart, but perhaps to other health conditions.

Over the weekend, his health deteriorated.

“He couldn’t breathe properly, and he was so fatigued,” Carol Bryan said.

For her husband, being so short of breath is “very frightening”, and he said there had been times he had passed out and ended up with a black eye.

“I just feel sorry for my wife,” he said. “It puts a lot of stress on her. I don’t know if I’ll see tomorrow.”

They were told if he was to go privately for the surgery, it could cost up to $80,000 – money which, as retirees, they do not have.

There are five public hospitals in New Zealand that offer heart valve replacement surgery and procedures.

It typically takes nine months to a year to receive a TAVI procedure in Canterbury, said the region’s chief medical officer, Dr Richard French.

“The wait time is shorter for open-heart surgery (about five months) but people prefer TAVI over surgical valve replacement as the recovery and outcomes are better.”

French said typically five to six people have the TAVI procedure each month. There are currently 35 people on the waiting list for a TAVI procedure and 14 for surgery.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff It typically takes nine months to a year to receive a TAVI procedure in Canterbury.

“Our health system is continuing to experience pressure due to ongoing high acute demand and workforce shortages.

“Covid-19 and increased staff sickness and absences, combined with continued pressure on hospitals where people needing urgent care must be prioritised has meant less planned care has been able to be delivered,” French said.

The impact of the pandemic has affected waiting lists, he added, along with the availability of staff such as anaesthetic technicians and the space needed to perform certain procedures.

“We are competing against every other procedure, every other operation you can think of that needs an anaesthetist,” cardiac nurse specialist Hart said.

“We have to juggle how people present with their symptoms. Some are stable and will wait eight to nine months without deteriorating significantly, and other patients will deteriorate more rapidly.

“In the majority of cases, every patient will become increasingly limited or become increasingly symptomatic with whatever their symptoms are – for most that is shortness of breath.”

As the wait goes on, Carol Bryan vows to continue to picket outside Christchurch Hospital once a week.