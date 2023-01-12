From joy to heartbreak in two months: New dad diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer

The first sign of Cam Hopkirk's cancer was that his left leg stopped working properly

In the space of just two months Cam and Abby Hopkirk went from welcoming their first child, Elsie, into the world, to discovering that Cam had just 6-18 months to live.

The Napier couple, understandably, doesn’t know where to start when it comes to explaining the past few months.

It was around the start of October when Cam, 29, started having trouble with his left leg.

“It just sort of stopped working properly. My left foot would slap the floor as I walked,” he said.

Elsie arrived on the morning of November 3.

Cam helped deliver her and apart from his difficulty walking he felt well.

“I was still driving, still cooking dinner each night, everything was fine,” he said.

It was around that time, early November, that he was in the process of visiting a physiotherapist, then chiropractor, then his GP about what was going on with his leg.

Rachel Burt Photography Cam and Abby Hopkirk with baby Elsie.

Before any conclusion could be reached as to what Cam had, he suffered a seizure while at work on November 21, prompting the tests and surgery that ultimately led to the diagnosis, last week, that Cam had Grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiform, the most severe and deadly form of brain cancer.

“We went from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, from so much joy in our baby then the heartbreak of what Cam’s going through and what our future looks like,” Abby said.

“There has been a lot of wrapping our heads around how life has become so different for us so quickly,” she said.

“We can’t live in our own home any more because the hallways are too narrow for Cam to walk in, so we’re staying with my mum.

SUPPLIED Cam and Elsie after Cam’s surgery.

“We were in our house yesterday, sitting in Elsie’s room thinking about how we’d designed the room for her and imagined spending all our time with her in there... and she’s barely been in there,” Abby said.

In order that Cam can live as long as possible, he will undergo radiotherapy then chemotherapy.

Cam is unable to work and has left his job at Now broadband. Abby is on maternity leave.

They are pleased they had health and life insurance and implore others to think about getting insurance.

SUPPLIED An MRI scan showing Cam Hopkirk's brain tumour.

Friends have set up a Givealittle page, and provided Cam is well enough, the family hopes to make a trip around New Zealand to make as many memories as possible, so Elsie can one day look back at them.

“We’re not sure if that will be possible with the chemo, but we’re meeting doctors next week to ask about that,” Abby said.

It’s been an incredibly tumultuous time for the couple.

“There have been some long nights when I have been really low and fallen into a rut,” Cam said. “The thought of having this little two-month-old baby and that I’m probably not going to see her second birthday... there have been some really, really hard days, but I’m emotionally coming to terms with what is happening around me and just looking forward to the future and building those memories before I unfortunately pass on,” he said.