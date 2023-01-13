Pharmacist workforce shortages hit critical levels as more outlets close

Kaikōura Pharmacy managing director David McKee is the only working pharmacist in Kaikōura since his other pharmacist went on maternity leave and says he's working about 60 hour weeks.

David McKee is the only pharmacist for 250 kilometres.

The Kaikōura Pharmacy owner has been on his own since a second pharmacist went on maternity leave in early December. He works roughly 60 hours a week, saying he has an obligation to meet the needs of his district – home to about 4000 people.

North, his nearest chemist is Blenheim. South, it’s Amberley, some two hours drive away.

“We’re the most isolated pharmacy in New Zealand ... so I’m really interested to know what happens if I come down with Covid next week... hopefully they send a locum, otherwise there’s no pharmacy services.

“So I keep healthy. I don’t socialise.”

For the past 20 years, McKee’s workload has continued to increase and relief become increasingly hard to find with growing workforce shortages.

Driving the problem was low salaries, competition from low-cost corporate retail chains – which McKee refers to as “pill mills” – burnout, and the pandemic blocking the flow of overseas labour, he said.

But even retail giants are not immune.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Countdown says 20 of its pharmacies are operating with reduced hours due to workforce shortages, while four have closed indefinitely.

Countdown confirmed it had closed pharmacies in Richmond (Nelson), Eastgate (Auckland), Gisborne and Lower Hutt stores indefinitely due to pharmacist shortages.

“Twenty more pharmacies are currently operating with reduced operating hours due to workforce shortages,” Countdown said in a statement.

Asked what it was doing to fill vacancies, such as signing bonuses, the retail giant declined to comment, but said, “we are doing everything we can attract and retain pharmacy talent”.

A competing retail giant, Bargain Chemist, was offering pharmacists a signing bonus of $60,000 last June in an effort to attract staff – a move Pharmaceutical Society president Rhiannon​ Braund​ said indicated the significance of the shortages.

“In the US you might get a $100,000 signing bonus and a new car. We have never had that before in New Zealand.”

More than half the 208 pharmacist interns who sat their registration exam in November failed, with Braund saying the pandemic was to blame. She was confident they would pass at their next try in May, but said this would not fix the problem as about 1000 extra pharmacists were needed.

In the meantime, Braund said pharmacists were increasingly “job shopping” which drove up wages to levels smaller outlets could not compete with.

John Saywell,​ manager of The Independent Pharmacy Group, which works with 200 pharmacies around Aotearoa, said the workforce shortages were the worst he has seen in 40 years.

“It is critical ... I don’t think I have a single client who isn’t short at least one staff member, if not several staff members.

Supplied John Saywell, manager of The Independent Pharmacy Group, says workforce shortages are critical.

“We have clients in Kaitaia, Dunedin, Taranaki, the East Coast, Palmerston North and Christchurch who are desperate for a qualified pharmacist or technician and having difficulty getting a single applicant. They are at the point where the pharmacies have reduced hours or are closed.”

Saywell, Braund and McKee urged the Government to include pharmacists on the immigration green list, saying this would go some way to addressing pressure in the short term.

But the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment said pharmacists could be recruited through the Accredited Employer Work Visa “if employers have advertised, cannot find a qualified New Zealander and the role pays above the median wage”.

Qualified pharmacists are likely to be eligible for the current and proposed new Skilled Migrant Category criteria, which expected to be updated mid-2023, said MBIE’s immigration policy manager Andrew Craig.

“The proposed new simplified, points-based system will make it easier for employers to attract and hire skilled migrants such as qualified pharmacists,” Craig said.