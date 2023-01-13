Short bursts of intense exercise could help delay onset of Parkinson's disease, study shows

A University of Otago study has shown short, sharp bursts exercise could slow the onset of neurodegenerative disorders.

Exercising intensely for just six minutes at a time could help slow the onset of neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, a study has found.

Short bursts of high intensity exercise increased production of a neuro-protective protein, research by the University of Otago found.

The results propose a possible mechanism by which exercise might contribute to improved brain health.

Led by former Otago researcher Dr Travis Gibbons, the research focuses on a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is essential in memory formation and storage.

Research using animal models has shown that increased BDNF promotes growth and survival of neurons in the brain, and slows brain-specific ageing processes.

However, there has been limited research exploring strategies of how to naturally increase the protein in humans.

Using 12 physically active people – six men and six women aged between 18 and 56 – researchers compared four conditions to examine which was most effective at increasing the protein in the blood.

“We compared fasting for 20 hours, light exercise (90 minutes of low-intensity cycling), high-intensity exercise (six minutes of vigorous cycling), and combined fasting and exercise,” Gibbons said.

The quick and intense approach to exercise had the biggest effect.

“We found that the brief, intense exercise was the most efficient means to increase BDNF in the blood, and it did so by four- to five-fold, compared with only a slight increase with low-intensity exercise, and no change with fasting,” he said.

Researchers suspect this is related to the brain switching from using glucose as its primary fuel to using lactate, which is produced during high-intensity exercise.

“This ‘substrate switch’ allows the brain to utilise alternative fuels and initiates the production of key neurotrophic factors such as BDNF,” Gibbons said.

“Another possibility is related to the 20% increase in the concentration of circulating platelets that occurs with exercise, as platelets store a large amount of BDNF.”

Researchers are further studying how fasting for longer durations – up to three days – with and without intense exercise, influences the protein.

“Fasting and exercise are rarely studied together, and we think the combination may optimise the production of BDNF,” Gibbons said.

“It is becoming more and more clear that exercise benefits brain health at all stages of life.

“These data show one avenue by which intense exercise may play a role. Fortunately, exercise is widely accessible, equitable, and affordable.”