Christchurch Hospital staff felt 'traumatised' after Mongrel Mob threats, says staff member

During the time a gang member was in ICU, the Mongrel Mob descended on Christchurch Hospital with members ‘guarding’ entrances and even blocking off public car parks. (File photo)

Christchurch Hospital staff were left “traumatised”, feeling “abandoned” and needing counselling after alleged threats by Mongrel Mob members as they visited a fellow gang member who was being treated, a worker says.

The staff member, who did not want to be identified, said clinical and administrative staff suffered “extensive intimidation” as the gang members gathered at the hospital’s intensive care unit where their friend was receiving care before Christmas.

“We have nurses that are working in an environment that is not only stressful, but if you take the threats seriously, it’s extremely dangerous,” the worker said.

Mob members descended on the hospital while their friend was in ICU, blocking off public car parks and even “guarding” entrances.

READ MORE:

* Police to seize vehicles and issue fines if laws broken during Mongrel Mob tangi

* Mongrel Mob members stop traffic and frighten motorists as they farewell former Christchurch boss

* Gang members blocked Christchurch Hospital parking, intimidated public



Te Whatu Ora Waitaha confirmed that on one occasion in December, many of the carparks at Christchurch Hospital were being used by members of a gang.

“They took over the ICU waiting room, and then they became threatening and intimidating to staff and to other families who are in a similar position with dying family members in ICU,” the staff member said.

“[The gang members] inferred that the individual was receiving poor care and that they would be better off taking care of the patient.”

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

A Te Whatu Ora Waitaha spokesperson said there were no reports of threats that required escalation to police.

The gang presence over that time resulted in members of staff receiving trauma counselling, the staff member said.

“Most people join the health service out of a desire to give back to the rest of the world, and to think that people are working in this type of environment is frightening to say the least.”

SUPPLIED Members and supporters of the Mongrel Mob roared along Bealey Ave in Christchurch on Wednesday for the tangi of former boss Chad Puru, forcing motorists to pull over and leaving some terrified.

The staff member felt a full-time police presence was needed in ICU when gangs were present.

“To think you’ve got these nurses having to face off against three to five Mongrel Mob members...many of us are absolutely shell-shocked at the situation.”

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said its security team is “equipped to deal with any gang presence in Christchurch Hospital”.

“Police may be asked to attend the hospital due to incidents involving members of the public if required.”

When asked if Te Whatu Ora Waitaha acknowledged if there was a risk to hospital staff members when gang members are involved they said: “We will not be making further comment on our security arrangements to protect our patients and our staff.”

A police spokesperson said officers sometimes attended the hospital when gang members were present.

“Police are in regular contact with Te Whatu Ora on a range of matters.”

Last week, Mongrel Mob members and affiliates stopped traffic as they farewelled former boss Chad Puru in Christchurch, forcing some motorists to pull over and leaving people scared for their safety.