Wellington calls in Christchurch surgeons again - this time to prop up women's cancer team

The arrangement with Canterbury’s gynaecologic oncologists (GOs) will last until winter, Te Whatu Ora has confirmed.

Surgeons from Christchurch will prop up a bereft team of women’s specialist cancer surgeons in Wellington, which is down to one local staff member.

It’s the second major Wellington health department Canterbury is propping up, with several paediatric surgeons from Christchurch set to fly back and forth from the capital for the rest of the year until new recruits arrive.

Te Whatu Ora – Te Waipounamu has offered assurance neither arrangement was having an effect on wait times for South Island patients, but that would be closely monitored.

Te Whatu Ora – Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley declined interview requests but, in a statement, confirmed the arrangement with Canterbury’s gynaecologic oncologists (GOs) would last until winter.

“At this time, we have one working gynaecological oncologist and another on leave. A third gynaecological oncologist recently retired," hospital and specialist services interim lead Jamie Duncan said.

GOs are highly specialised surgeons who treat the likes of cervical cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, ovarian cancer and masses in the pelvis, among other things. Wellington should normally have three fulltime GOs.

Juan Zarama Perini It’s the second major department at Wellington Regional Hospital that is being propped up by surgeons from Te Waipounamu. (File photo)

Asked what kind of leave the other staff member was taking, Te Whatu Ora would not elaborate, “due to our privacy and employment obligations”.

An experienced gynaecologist was due to start in February, and would to be able to help, Duncan said.

“The Christchurch GO service is providing support in the meantime, assisting both remotely and on-site.

“This arrangement is enabling us to meet our service requirements and it will continue for the next six months, while we monitor service provision and assess whether further recruitment is needed.”

Stuff Gynaecological oncologists are highly trained surgeons which deal with cancer in women’s female reproductive organs, amonng other things. (File photo)

The arrangement began in December and was temporary, Dan Pallister-Coward​, Te Waipounamu regional director for hospital and specialist services said.

“There is no impact on wait times for South Island patients accessing our gynaecologic oncology service at this stage but we will be monitoring this to ensure it remains the case,” Pallister-Coward said.

Te Whatu Ora could not provide details on what the approximate wait-time was for non-acute patients awaiting surgery in the GO service in the South Island, but said its cancer wait list times adhered to faster cancer treatment guidance.

Under the Ministry of Health’s faster cancer treatment target, 85% of patients are expected to receive their first treatment (or other management) within 62 days of being referred with a high suspicion of cancer and must be seen within two weeks.

Wellington’s paediatric surgical team also has just one local paediatric surgeon, with specialists from Christchurch flying in and out since April 2021. More recently, children’s surgeons have flown in from Waikato to provide weekend relief.

The paediatric surgical team has employed three new recruits, but as they are arriving from overseas, the team will not be fully staffed until the end of 2024.

The major staff shortage has meant the hospital’s ability to train paediatric surgeons is on hold and would remain that way till at least early next year.

Costs for the shortages come out of Wellington’s budget and are understood to be offset by the staff vacancies.