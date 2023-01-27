Playground phone call heralds 'pretty serious prognosis' for police sergeant

After a cancer diagnosis, Sergeant Will Hamilton is paying $1000 a month for an unfunded drug that gives him "a better chance at having a longer lease on life". He's shown here with partner Amber and son Jack.

When you solve problems like facing down an armed offender in your day job, it’s hard not to be able to fix something.

That’s what “doesn’t compute” for Waikato police sergeant Will Hamilton, 38, in the wake of his November diagnosis of incurable multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

After a frank conversation with a specialist about his prognosis, he’s self-funding a drug to give him a better chance of spending longer with partner Amber and son Jack, 21 months.

“I look at my own situation and I can’t solve it, and that’s really hard to deal with,” Hamilton said.

“It doesn’t compute. As police we can’t help but be problem-solvers. Every situation we go into, we do our absolute damn best to solve it in the best way possible to keep everyone safe and out of harm’s way.”

Hamilton – who received a Commissioner’s Commendation for his actions when confronted by an armed offender on the job – is warning other Kiwi males about the importance of annual health checks too.

After a decade of being religious about it, he missed one during Covid when he was busy at work.

SUPPLIED Sergeant Will Hamilton was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a type of blood cancer – in November.

But a sore toe made him book a check on November 21.

He got blood tests, then more tests, and started consulting doctor Google.

Days later he received a phone call while at a playground with his partner Amber and son Jack, now 21 months, asking him to get to Waikato Hospital that day.

“I thought, gosh, this is getting serious. I said I lived in Whangamatā, two hours away. And he said, yes, if you can get in here this afternoon we need to do some tests and get the ball rolling.”

Within 45 minutes of being admitted, Hamilton was getting his hip drilled into for bone marrow.

“I had a pretty frank conversation with the specialist an hour-and-a-half later that things were looking not good, and it was multiple myeloma. Which I knew in the back of my head was a pretty serious prognosis.”

SUPPLIED Will Hamilton with his partner Amber Baker and son Jack. They are making sure they enjoy life more than ever and make plenty of memories.

He then began a steroid regime, which he continues to have once a week, and chemotherapy.

A whānau discussion saw them decide to proceed with the unfunded treatment option of lenalidomide, which costs $1000 a month.

“It was no question about it, we don’t care how much it costs at this point.

“We were told the price, and I was a little bit like, oh gosh. But whatever gives me a better chance at having a longer lease on life.”

When he was discharged, Hamilton and Amber had to navigate the reality of the diagnosis.

“Myeloma is not curable, and it’s one of those which will never go away. The doctors are hoping at best 10 to 15 years at the most at this stage.”

It put their mindset into a pretty dark place.

“I will never believe anyone that says they’re completely fine after getting news like that, especially when you have a young family... It is a pretty sobering and upsetting scenario to be in.”

SUPPLIED A Givealittle page has been started for Hamilton to help with treatment costs, as the drug he’s using is unfunded.

However, the family has turned the focus to creating memories.

“Going and having fun is going to our favourite water hole or cycling into town and having a coffee and sitting there with Jack and saying should we go jump in the ocean, so we go jump in the ocean. Just random stuff like that.”

A close friend has set up a Givealittle page for Hamilton.

“The generousity and support from people has been absolutely mind-blowing. I didn’t know that many people that knew us and would be supporting us. People we know and complete strangers.

“And the support from the blue family - cops I haven’t seen in 10 or 15 years and cops I don’t really know at all have been really coming together and showing their support.”

Hamilton has been in the force nearly 15 years, beginning in Kirikiriroa before moving to Huntly and then Whangamatā nearly four years ago.

SUPPLIED Will Hamilton is urging men to get regular checks, even if everything appears normal.

And he’s keen to continue, as it helps keep his mind off things.

“I am on light duties back at work, doing 40 hours. The police have been really, really supportive.”

Hamilton’s response to treatment will be monitored, and later this year he’ll have stem cells harvested and then put back in his body after a high dose of chemotherapy.

“The thing is, I am guaranteed to relapse. Whether that is in a year, or two or five I actually don’t know.”

For now, Hamilton appreciates the support of his partner and wider family.

“Jack is a bit young to understand. He doesn’t know any different. Dad’s there in the morning when he wakes up, and he gets lots of cuddles and tickles and dad goes to work and comes home. He’s none the wiser. It will be nice when he can comprehend. We will be telling him – that is only fair.”