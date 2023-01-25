'Are we not worthy?': Nurses frustrated at lack of progress on hospital car parking

Work continues on hospital car park on the corner of St Asaph St and Hagley Ave but is not expected to be finished until the end of 2023.

Nurses at Christchurch Hospital are fed up with the “shambles” that is the lack of staff car parking.

A nurse, who did not want to be identified, said the ongoing saga was “insulting” and asked if Te Whatu Ora Waitaha did not think their staff were worthy of stress-free and safe car parking when they came to work.

Nursing staff have been attacked at night during walks to their parked cars, some staff resort to arriving hours early to secure a park then sleep in their cars, and some have been fined for parking at the fringes of nearby Hagley Park.

In November, a nurse had a run-in with construction workers when parking near the hospital, returning after her shift to find they had put road cones and fencing around her car.

In December, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha confirmed on one occasion many of the car parks at the hospital were being used by members of a gang.

A two-storey addition to an existing secure staff parking building, which would add 238 parks, was meant to be completed by last October.

However, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha said the project, announced in 2020, was "in the detailed design phase” but they were currently evaluating it “due to construction cost escalations”.

A spokesperson said on Tuesday they did not have a timeframe on when a decision about the project would be made but were looking at other car parking options.

That included expediting the demolition of the old boiler house for additional staff parking (subject to funding), leasing floors of a potential car park building on Tuam Street and extending the staff shuttle to Deans Ave and the surrounding staff car parks and streets past 1am.

Tom Lee/Stuff Nurses’ at Christchurch Hospital are fed up with the “shambles” that is the long-running staff car parking issues.

One nurse said the delay was a “shambles”.

“My shift is 12.5 hours long. I live 10 minutes [drive] away from the hospital, but I have to leave 60 minutes before work to get a car park within 15 minutes walk of the hospital.”

The public buses do not line up with her shift pattern and the park and ride shuttle was less frequent later in the night, meaning if she missed the shuttle it extended her long day even further waiting for the next one.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Christchurch delegate Cheryl Hanham said over the past 18 years she had sat on the car parking committee, she had met with chief executives, MPs, mayors and councillors.

“All know exactly what needs to be done and what staff and public want to hear said. Sadly there has not been the action to follow up the words and promises made,” Hanham said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff NZNO delegate Cheryl Hanham (front, leading march) at the nurses protest outside Christchurch hospital as part of a strike around the country in protest at the Governments pay offer.

“We are now at a huge crossroads as they are reconsidering not completing the addition to the staff car park and two floors won't be enough for all staff at present needing a car park. It is now a staff health and safety issue.”

Te Whatu Ora was aware of how vulnerable some staff felt and were “sympathetic and supportive”, the spokesperson said.

They recognised there weren’t enough car parks to meet public and staff demand and were working to find solutions to improve parking, transport and safety in and around the hospital campus.

Exercise groups that met at the netball courts at 6am, just as staff were needing to find parks, was also causing frustration for nurses.

“You get like 50 odd people arriving for this exercise group that you’re also competing for parks with. They leave after our shifts start, so we can’t use their parks,” the nurse said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff A Ngāi Tahu Property spokesperson said construction is on track to be finished around the third quarter of 2023.

Another nurse, who also did not want to be named, had left Christchurch Hospital and now works at a medical centre. She felt “insulted” by the lack of car park progress.

“Are we not worthy?” she said. “It’s part of the reason some nurses I know have left. It’s so good to go to work now and not stress about a park, but I still worry about my friends walking to their cars in the dark.”

Hanham said hospital workers have a right to get to and from work safely.

“When this problem is well known and the actions needed to make it right are constantly ignored and not fixed then we are all complicit in leaving all healthcare workers no matter their role, at risk of assault or worse, significant injury or death.”

Te Whatu Ora needed to work with the council and MPs to make the staff car park a reality this year, she said.

“It’s time to show how important all hospital staff safety is and ensure we keep them safe getting to and from work.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods announces land has been set aside to build a new car parking building near Christchurch Hospital. (Video published September 2020)

Alex Tino, a PHD student doing cancer research at the University of Otago, Christchurch Campus, said she studied from home as often as possible because it was too difficult to find a park.

“I try to get a lift when I can or just study from home.”

A nurse said they are also now competing with residents living in apartments along Hagley Ave that have no car parks.

“There’s no time limit [along Hagley Ave] and it’s not metered. That’s a good 20-30 parks we used to have that are gone. It’s more people to compete with,” she said.

The Christchurch City Council has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the opening of a new 450-space public car park for Christchurch Hospital visitors or staff, announced in 2020 and being developed by Ngāi Tahu Property, has been delayed to the end of 2023.

A Ngāi Tahu Property spokesperson said construction was on track to be finished around the third quarter of this year.