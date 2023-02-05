He was paralysed in a surfing accident, now academic has dream job

Dr Johnny Bourke was five days into a trip around Southeast Asia when he broke his neck.

It was June 2005 and the plan was to travel for three months, visiting the best surf beaches.

He wanted to catch “one last wave”.

As he approached the beach he wiped out. His head struck the sand and the impact crushed his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

He was 22 and would never walk again.

“In a split second I felt my entire body become paralysed,” he says. I was floating face down in the water and was lucky there was another surfer there to save me.”

Bourke was treated in Bali before being flown to Singapore where he underwent surgery to stabilise his spine. He remained in intensive care for three weeks.

The official term for his condition is “tetraplegia” but any spinal injury is described as a spinal cord impairment.

Supplied Johnny Bourke lived for surfing and travel before his accident in 2005.

In the weeks that followed, Bourke was flown home and spent six months at Christchurch’s Burwood spinal unit.

The adjustment was hard. He could no longer walk and needed others to dress and wash him. He “couldn’t butter his own toast” or “tie his own shoe laces”.

“I didn’t want to be at a spinal unit,” he says. “Paralysed in a hospital bed looking out the window at the frost and unsure what life was going to be like.”

Until the accident, surfing and travelling had been a huge part of his life. Laying in hospital, he “wanted to be able-bodied” and “running around the beach in Indonesia”.

“I felt like I had been taken away from society and everyone else was still out there having a great time. I felt trapped.”

Supplied Bourke was treated in hospital in Bali before being flown back to New Zealand.

In the bed next to him was Jai Donnelly, an Australian who became an “incomplete paraplegic” during a snowboarding accident.

He and Bourke became good friends.

“I got to know his family well,” Bourke says. “To cut a long story short, years later I married his younger sister Corrin, and we had twin boys.”

The months he spent in rehab helped him come to terms with his situation.

A family member asked him: “What if we took your brain and implanted it into someone else’s walking body, would that make you happy?”

Supplied Corrin and Johnny Bourke with their twin boys.

Bourke contemplated it and realised that, paralysed or not, he “still really valued and loved” his body.

“From that moment on I realised I have a lot of love for myself. I still have a lot to achieve in this world, and I am going to give it a good crack.”

When he was discharged from the spinal unit he decided to go to university. It was the start of an impressive academic career.

He gained his doctorate in 2017 and was awarded the Canterbury Medical Research Fund Emerging Researcher Fellowship for 2022, examining positive relationships between disabled people and support workers.

Now, aged 39, he has started a two-year placement as a research fellow at the University of Sydney’s John Walsh Centre for Rehabilitation Research, his work informed by his experiences of rehabilitation and disability issues.

The posting is a huge honour, he says, but also caused him sleepless nights as he would be leaving the support he needs.

“Corrin and I knew that if we didn’t try, we would always regret it.”

Supplied Bourke looks out to the ocean in Christchurch.

The family moved to Cronulla, the Sydney suburb boasting several surf beaches.

“We wanted to give it our best shot. We keep telling our kids that all we want you to do is try and give it a go.

“There were so many logistics behind the scenes and many moments of doubt and fear. But now we’re so pleased we’re doing this adventure as a family.”

As well as being helped by the New Zealand Spinal Trust and the Burwood Academy Trust, Bourke has been supported by ACC and says New Zealanders who experience injury-related disability “are lucky to have it”.

About 5000 New Zealanders have spinal cord impairments, with 220 sustaining a permanent injury every year. About two thirds of these are accidents and one third are health-related.

As well as covering his medical costs, surgeries, home modifications, home help, a modified vehicle and vocational rehab, ACC has helped Bourke access attendant care to help him live an independent life.

“The support... has been instrumental.”

The scheme is funding his attendant care while he is in Sydney.

Supplied Johnny and Corrin Bourke enjoy their new life in Sydney.

Now in post, he says part of the appeal of the role was leaving his comfort zone.

“When you have a spinal cord impairment, you feel like you are constantly outside of your comfort zone whether it is dealing with pain or just getting up in the morning or dealing with accessibility in the community.”

And he’s enjoying his new commute, taking in the city’s famous landmarks.

“Every morning when I go into work, I pinch myself. I catch the train and I go past the Sydney Opera House and I can see the Harbour Bridge. It still hasn’t sunk in to be honest.”