Coroner calls for hospital review after man sneaks out of ED, dies hours later

Michael Farrow was at North Shore Hospital’s emergency department in the hours before his death. (File photo)

A man taken to hospital after attempting to end his life was able to walk out and died shortly after.

Michael Farrow killed himself on September 9, 2018, a few hours after he was taken to North Shore Hospital in Auckland.

A new report from Coroner Janet Anderson said Farrow, 54, had a history of depression and was seeing a psychiatrist. Prior to his death, he was having difficulties at work and was drinking heavily.

Shorty after 11.30pm on September 8, Farrow was found by a member of the public attempting to end his life and was taken to the emergency department (ED) of North Shore Hospital.

Anderson said he’d been “intoxicated and disorientated”.

Farrow denied he wanted to end his life when asked by nurses. He also refused to let the nurses call his wife, who was listed as his emergency contact.

Unbeknown to staff, Farrow walked out of the hospital just before 2.30am after saying he needed to use the toilet, Anderson’s report showed.

Farrow and his bag of clothes were noted as missing less than five minutes later.

Hospital staff requested assistance from security, Anderson said, but the guards were busy attending another incident.

Farrow’s body was found at 9am by a member of the public. Toxicology showed his blood alcohol was almost four times over the legal limit.

Waitematā DHB, now Te Whatu Ora Health NZ, conducted a serious incident review following Farrow’s death.

It had since developed a checklist and assessment form for suicidal patients in ED, ensured patient property was removed on admission and ensured guards stayed in ED.

Alcohol was a factor in Farrow’s death, Anderson said, and acute alcohol consumption contributed to the actions he took.

“Recent research has established acute alcohol use is a significant risk factor for suicide and it has a strong, persistent and longstanding association with suicide.”

Anderson said she believed further steps needed to be taken by the hospital in the wake of Farrow’s death.

“It should continue improving timeliness and the quality of urgent physical and mental health assessments of patients in ED following attempted self-harm.

“The hospital should ensure staff are aware of the association between acute alcohol consumption, impulsivity and suicide and take those risks into account when decisions around watches are made.”

Anderson also recommended Te Whatu Ora Waitematā reviewed current policies and protocols for contacting family when a patient who self-harmed was in ED.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said the public could be assured the organisation was committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all.

“We’ve carefully reviewed the recommendations from Coroner Anderson and are implementing them in an ongoing programme of improvement.

“We have taken a number of steps to improve the timeliness and quality of urgent mental health assessment of patients presenting to ED.”

When it came to contacting family of a patient who self-harmed, the spokesperson said there was a policy in place that was looked at on a case-by-case basis, taking in a number of factors.

“It includes where appropriate, the patient’s wishes, alongside the seriousness of safety concerns.”

