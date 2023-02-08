A wellness wall to encourage discussions about mental health

A wellness wall has gone up outside CareFirst in Tukapa St with mental health messages drawn by artist and wellness advocate Paul Rangiwahia.

A 22-metre white wall outside CareFirst in Westown, New Plymouth, has been covered with artistic messages about mental health.

The wellness wall pictures were created by wellness advocate and artist Paul Rangiwahia from New Plymouth.

He turns white spaces into well spaces, he said.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve had a lot of awareness in the community, this is a great challenge, a call to action to say we can take these conversations out there. We can put them where ever.”

The goal is to really normalise the conversations, he said.

“CareFirst offer health services, and they have that challenge in the community as well, to keep these conversations alive. This is a great example of that. That's pretty powerful, because it helps to drive that change.”

Rangiwahia has a “library” of messages that he has developed over time.

CareFirst chief executive Leigh Sampson said they had a plain white wall and wanted to do something with it.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff CareFirst chief executive Leigh Sampson and Rangiwahia alongside the new wellness wall.

“Our initial goal was to connect us with the community, then it became a mental health connection.”

The messages have been up for a week, Sampson said.

“The community like it. They say it resonates with us.”

Rangiwahia gave them a number of options to look at.

“And we sort of whittled it down to what looks good in terms of placement on the wall and the colour. And we pulled it back and had less messages on it, because we didn't want the module too busy. And then we had some discussions with the staff about what they liked.”

The primary health care practice discussed the project with the New Plymouth District Council to get the correct font sizes for advertising, she said.