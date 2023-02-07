Te Whatu Ora commissioning independent review into major power outage at hospital

Backup generators failed to kick in when the power went out at Christchurch Hospital on Friday night.

Te Whatu Ora has commissioned a review into what caused a power outage that plunged parts of Christchurch Hospital into “total darkness” for nearly an hour.

Backup generators failed to kick in when the power went out at 8.24pm on Friday, leaving the hospital without power for 55 minutes.

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury said all 478 patients, including 96 in the emergency department, were safe.

Staff had to treat patients in the dark. There was no access to phones, computers and some electronic patient monitoring and support equipment, it said in a statement.

Some staff reverted to the basics to do patient observations, such as taking a patient’s pulse manually, writing patient notes on paper and using the hospital’s loudspeaker system to broadcast updates within the hospital. Many senior staff also became ‘runners’ between wards to convey information.

Essential equipment such as ventilators, ECG machines and cardiac defibrillators all had battery backups and continued working as they should, the statement said.

The hospital also had mobile battery-powered equipment to record blood pressure and pulse.

“There was one patient whose surgery was safely completed just as the power cut hit. [Another] was about to have a procedure which was deferred until after the power came back on,” specialist services lead Lisa Blacker said.

“We had alternative operating theatres in Christchurch Women’s and Parkside that could have been used if needed for an emergency.”

Critical clinical areas had battery-powered emergency lighting, while some non-clinical areas used torches.

Te Whatu Ora had commissioned an independent review to look at why the hospital's generators did not automatically connect with the hospital systems when the main power supply went out, Blackler said.

One hospital staff member, who did not want to be named, said the power cut was just a “major inconvenience”.

Another said some patients struggled in the heat with no air conditioning.