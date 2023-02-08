Nelson Hospital coal burning bid clashes with climate goals, says mayor

The coal fired boilers at Nelson Hospital need new resource consents for discharges to the air.

Nelson Hospital has applied for consent to burn up to 4000 tonnes of coal a year to heat and power its buildings.

The consent application was for seven years, but the hospital says it now expects to cut that term to three years.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith says the application is inconsistent with climate change emissions targets, and wants the councillors to take over the decision-making process from staff.

The consent in question is for discharges to the air from two coal burners.

In the Mayor’s Report to council, which will be considered at the full council meeting on Thursday, Smith calls for the decision-making power regarding the consent application to be revoked from staff, and for the council to instead vote on the matter.

The decisions councillors would make include whether it should be publicly notified as well as whether to grant the resource consent.

In the report, Smith said the council would not be voting on Thursday about the merits of the application, but rather whether to elevate the decision to the council.

“There are significant and important implications of allowing thousands of tonnes of coal to be burnt in Nelson at a public facility for the next seven years. The emissions from the boilers include carbon dioxide, particulate pollution, nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide.”

The consent application, which was initiated by the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board – now Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough – states that the hospital uses a landfill gas burner and two coal-fired burners to produce heat and steam for the hospital.

Where possible, the landfill gas burner would operate at 100% with one coal burner acting as a “back-up”.

But, in times when there was high demand and limited landfill gas supply both coal burners would operate at 50%.

On Tuesday, Smith said he was “surprised” at length of the application.

“Seven years is too long, and 4000 tonnes is too much ... I do not want to see and disruption in the efficient operation of Nelson Hospital, but also I want to see progress being made urgently on replacing coal.”

The significance of the application and its “inconsistency” with central government’s commitment to make the public service carbon-neutral by 2025, as well as local climate change policies, meant the decision should be elevated to the council, he said.

In a statement Lexie O’Shea, Lead Hospital and Specialist Services for Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough, said it had a target date of November 2024 to replace the use of the coal boiler at Nelson Hospital with a more sustainable option.

“Since making the consent application we have made good progress, and we expect to shorten the application for consent to three years," she said.

provides heating and energy for hot water for laundry and other hospital services.

The hospital and the Te Whatu Ora Infrastructure and Investment Group were working with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to explore the best options for an environmentally-sound

replacement energy source.

“However, it is important to plan for a range of scenarios, so that we can continue to provide uninterrupted health services to our community. Back-up systems are part of this planning," O'Shea said.

The consent application suggests conditions to reduce the impact of emissions, including requirement to only burn coal with a reduced sulphur content.

“The overall concentrations of contaminants will continue to meet the relevant statutory guidelines as required,” the applications stated.

Local MP Rachel Boyack agreed the hospital should move away from coal, and said a new energy centre would be prioritised in one of the early stages of the hospital rebuild.

But, given the hospital was an essential service, it needed to have alternative forms of energy available in case one failed.

Keeping the consent until the long-term shift away from coal was in place was “prudent and pragmatic”, she said.

“We can expect to have a new, clean source of energy to fuel the hospital very soon, within the next couple of years.”