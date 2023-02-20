Kaka Point family finally home after son's medical treatment

Bronwyn, Bryn, and Jade Maguire are now back home in Southland after 251 days away from home during Brynâs treatment.

A family who spent over 250 days away from their home says that now their feet are back on the ground, the staff at their “home away from home” became family as they navigated the life of a child having cancer.

The Maguire family of Kaka Point, a small town in the Catlins about 20 minutes south of Balclutha, spent eight months living at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch after their “whole world fell apart” around Christmas 2021.

Near the end of 2021, Bronwyn and Jade Maguire noticed their 22-month-old son Bryn was becoming unsteady on his feet and the usually active toddler wasn’t climbing or running as much as he normally did, Bronwyn said.

After seeing their local medical centre twice in two days and being referred to a paediatrician, they were told it could be up to three weeks before an appointment.

“We knew Bryn didn’t have two weeks,” Bronwyn said.

Bryn stopped walking completely in the 24 hours that followed, following an MRI the doctor delivered “devastating news” that the 22-month-old had a tumour in his brain.

Supplied Bronwyn Maguire with two-year-old son Bryn.

“Our whole world feel apart,” She said.

Bryn was diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive cancer of the central nervous system - Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour (ATRT).

After enduring two brain surgeries in two days at Auckland’s Starship Hospital he was then transported to Christchurch Hospital where he completed two rounds of induction chemotherapy, and three high-intensity stem cell returns.

When Bryn was transferred to Christchurch, Bronwyn and Jade said they thankfully were able to stay at Ronald McDonald House around the corner from Christchurch Hospital, taking accommodation worries out of the equation during the stressful time.

Bronwyn said due to the amount of time they spent at Ronald McDonald House, the staff became part of their support system during the tough time.

“Every staff member is 100% perfect for the job they are in,” she said.

“Having lived there for so long the staff became like family. They have been there for us through many tough moments.”

The family qualified for funding to travel to Atlanta in America, for Proton Therapy. Bryn had 28 sessions and the family were in the States for seven weeks in total. While the staff and treatment were world-class, they missed Aotearoa and were counting down the days until they could return to Ronald McDonald House, she said.

Supplied Jade and Bryn Maguire spending time with the resident House bear George at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch.

“We packed that first overnight bag to travel to Auckland on January 12th, 2022, and 251 days later Bryn finally got to return to his home,” she said.

After his ground-breaking treatment; Bryn is currently doing well turning three at the end of February, she said.

The family decided to sign up to the Ronald McDonald House to House challenge in March to help raise money for people who may need the service one day in the future.

The aim of the Ronald McDonald House to House challenge is to encourage Kiwis to run, walk, bike or swim 210km over the month of March, about equivalent to the recommended 10,000 steps each day, to experience the average distance families travel to stay at a Ronald McDonald House while their child is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Ronald McDonald House New Zealand chief executive Wayne Howett said their fundraising goal this year is $400,000 which will help provide a family in need with a night’s accommodation, a meal, and essential items when they arrive to the house.

“The last few years in particular have been tough for many families, and it doesn’t stop for those with a child unwell in hospital,” Howett said.