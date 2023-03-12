Under the influence? Inside New Zealand's first disclosure of drug company payments to health professionals

For seven years, Medicines New Zealand has promised that drug companies will disclose their gifts and payments to health professionals. Now they finally have. Nikki Macdonald analyses the first data dump, and asks what it means, and what’s missing.

At last we have a number: $456,418.95.

It’s not a complete number. And it’s probably not a very representative number. But it's a number and that’s progress.

Since drug companies were slapped with billion-dollar fines for illegal marketing in the United States, and a 2010 Sunshine Act there aimed to shine a light on pharma influence, countries worldwide have set up schemes to disclose drug company freebies and payments to health professionals.

But New Zealand has been dragging the chain.

Now, for the first time, pharmaceutical companies have revealed their financial relationships with individual health workers.

In 2021, drug companies GSK, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Roche, Seqirus and Novartis gave 200 New Zealand doctors, nurses and pharmacists $342,759.95 in payments or sponsored trips.

(You can see the full list below.)

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) did not disclose its individual payments but told Stuff it spent $113,659 on 133 health professionals. Pfizer did not reveal its payments but says it will join the 2023 disclosures. Novartis only disclosed payments from November and December.

Medicines New Zealand says the disclosure, which was a collaboration with the now-defunct Medical Association, aims to make the financial relationships between the pharmaceutical industry and health workers more transparent and better understood by the public.

Auckland University associate professor of psychological medicine and transparency advocate, David Menkes​, says the data are “the beginning of a good news story”.

“But it’s got a ways to go yet.”

Why should patients care?

If this sounds like a pointy-headed debate for academics, it’s not. Drug company freebies and payments are controversial because research has shown time and again that they can influence prescribing.

That’s just human nature, Menkes says.

“We feel this reciprocal obligation to do something nice for someone who is nice to us. That’s our species, and it’s a great characteristic. But it happens to be exploited in the world of commerce.”

A 2019 review of 36 studies found “receipt of financial payments from industry is consistently associated with increased prescribing”.

“Taken together, our results support the conclusion that personal payments from industry reduce the ability of physicians to make independent therapeutic decisions and that they may be harmful to patients,” the authors said.

The medical community should call for the payments to end, they concluded.

And it’s not just doctors. While they received 90% of the disclosed New Zealand payments, nurses received 6%. But that doesn’t matter, because nurses don’t prescribe drugs. Right? Wrong, says nurse and Victoria University professor of health, Annemarie Jutel​.

“There's a lot of wisdom in nursing, and that wisdom gets communicated in many, many ways. And one of those ways is in support to the doctors in the prescribing decisions. So nurses are very influential.”

What do the numbers mean?

Pharma payments fall broadly into three categories.

The first – and arguably most problematic – is sponsoring health workers to attend conferences.

Gone are the days when drug companies hosted parties on old aircraft carriers with The Temptations playing, under the guise of conference sponsorship.

Medicines NZ’s code of practice outlaws sponsored entertainment and says any hospitality must not be “excessive”. Even branded pens and notepads can now be dished out only at conferences and company-sponsored meetings.

College of GPs medical director and Wellington family doctor, Bryan Betty, says most GP surgeries still have drug company pens and pads lurking around. And pharmaceutical reps still come in to talk about their drugs, and sometimes bring lunch or morning tea. But the environment now, compared to when he started in the 90s, is “totally chalk and cheese”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Countries worldwide have set up schemes to disclose drug company freebies and payments to health professionals.

“It’s an absolute transformation...I think we've been through this process, through the regulation, of trying to balance things out to a much more even keel.”

However, sending doctors and nurses to international conferences can still be a whack of cash. In 2017, an Auckland DHB employee received $16,000 in drug company sponsorship to attend the European League Against Rheumatism conference in Madrid. In 2014, Kiwi health workers received more than $300,000 worth of freebies and travel.

In 2021, event travel and accommodation made up only about a tenth of the declared drug company payments. But that was in the middle of a pandemic, when no-one was travelling overseas.

Medicines NZ chief executive Graeme Jarvis​ says paying for doctors, nurses or pharmacists to attend educational conferences is good for everyone.

“If it’s improving medical education for healthcare practitioners, that’s got to be the benefit of not only the health system, but also the patients within it.”

Supplied Medicines New Zealand chief executive Graeme Jarvis argues all drug company payments and gifts to health workers are to improve medical education.

But critics argue the health professionals should pay themselves. Senior doctors get up to $16,000 a year for continuing medical education.

Drug company GSK stopped sponsoring conference attendance in 2016.

If the freebies were true altruism, argues Jutel, companies could contribute to a pooled, anonymised fund that health workers could draw on.

“If a pharmaceutical company wants to donate $1m to Te Whatu Ora for the education of doctors and nurses, it has to be willing to detach its name from the gift. I’ve got no problem with philanthropy. But I do have a problem with named donations that are connected to business interests, like building brand and company awareness."

Jarvis says he doesn’t know how a pooled fund would work, or anywhere that’s doing it. Asked whether there’s any marketing value to companies paying for doctors and nurses to go to conferences, he says he doesn’t have an opinion, as he doesn’t work for a drug company.

Menkes says the answer to that question is obvious, for all pharma sponsorship: “If it didn’t fit their business model, or benefit their bottom line, they wouldn't be doing it. This is not charity.”

Unsplash In 2021, drug companies GSK, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Roche, Seqirus and Novartis gave 200 New Zealand doctors, nurses and pharmacists $342,759.95 in payments or sponsored trips.

Fees or freebies?

By far the largest chunk of the 2021 declarations were fees rather than freebies. That means either payments for consultancy or serving on advisory boards, or for speaking at company-organised educational meetings about their drugs, or related conditions.

The two highest-paid doctors received a combination of both, earning more than $12,000 each.

It's small fry compared to the United States, where the highest-paid doctors can receive payments running to millions. But it’s not nothing.

Advisory board and consulting fees are arguably the least contentious of all drug company payments, as both critics and drug companies agree they are useful.

Jarvis says they’re critical to helping the pharmaceutical industry understand how their treatments fit into the health system. Menkes says they can provide important advice about side effects, clinical guidelines or the way drugs work.

Betty was paid $460 in consulting fees by Boehringer Ingelheim​ in 2021. He says that would have been for advice about a new drug for diabetes, which he’s particularly interested in.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty says while pharma reps still come to doctors’ surgeries and might bring lunch, the interactions are a world away from the largesse of yesteryear. And he believes drug companies do have a role in educating health workers about their drugs.

The other fee category is for health professionals speaking at drug company-organised educational meetings to talk about their drugs, or related conditions.

The largest single drug company payment was a $6646.98 speaker’s fee for an Auckland doctor to present to a Boehringer Ingelheim educational meeting.

Betty argues those meetings can also be useful, as companies know their drugs best, and in his experience the information presented is usually balanced.

But Menkes asks whether, when buying anything, you would go to the seller to get impartial information.

“Is that actually the right way for doctors and other health professionals to learn about these products? There are advantages there – obviously the companies will know their own products... On the other hand, there’s a commercial bias that’s almost impossible to disentangle.”

Wellington respiratory doctor James Fingleton​ was paid the most by drug companies in 2021, with $12,916.80 in consulting payments for AstraZeneca company meetings (including a Taranaki dinner meeting) about asthma drug Symbicort, plus advisory board and consulting fees and payments for speaking at GSK company meetings.

Fingleton, who is also the Asthma Foundation’s medical director, says he does the meetings in his own time, using his own slides. The AstraZeneca meetings promoted the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Asthma Guidelines, while the GSK meeting related to breathing condition COPD.

The advisory board involved advising GSK how it could help family doctors identify and support patients suitable for a self-injected medication called mepolizumab​, Fingleton says.

Christian Hartmann Sanofi was the most transparent drug company, disclosing both payments to health professionals, sponsorship of independent education meetings and sponsorship of patient groups.

“I don’t believe these speaking engagements cause a conflict of interest as they provide a wider platform for me to promote best-practice care according to Asthma Foundation guidelines, no-one else has any control over the contents of my talk and I do not engage in promotion for any company or promote any particular medication. We of course recognise the potential for conflicts of interest and the need to keep an eye on it.”

The second-highest-paid doctor was haematologist Robert Weinkove​, who received $12,400 from AbbVie and Janssen for speaker’s and advisory board fees.

Weinkove says several new medicines for a cancer he specialises in were approved in recent years, and he was invited to speak about them at company educational meetings, take part in advisory panels and contribute to information for patients and health workers.

The work was in his own time, and pre-approved by his DHB employer. He does similar work, unpaid, for scientific conferences, non-commercial organisations, and patient groups.

“I am not a member of any pharmaceutical funding committees, and conflicts of interest are declared in my correspondence with Pharmac regarding pharmaceutical funding. In public hospitals, decisions to prescribe cancer treatments for individual patients are made at team ‘multidisciplinary meetings’, and not by a single specialist.”

Stuff The Medical Council's draft conflict of interest guidelines highlight the potential for drug and device companies to influence clinical decisions.

The Medical Council, which regulates doctors, says it has received very few notifications about doctors and drug company interactions. However, its advice on the issue (currently under review) notes the “potential for health-related commercial organisations to influence how doctors practise”.

Doctors “must take appropriate steps to manage any bias or conflicts of interest that may arise from your interactions with health-related commercial organisations,” it says.

Asked whether the benefit to the profession outweighed the risk for the different drug company payments, the council did not respond.

The Nursing Council has not received any complaints about nurses or nurse practitioners receiving drug company gifts or payments. However, it is introducing a specific code of conduct standard to deal with the issue.

In 2016, GSK banned paying doctors to speak on its behalf, acknowledging they were viewed as “hired guns”. But in 2018, after other drug companies failed to follow suit, it reversed that decision.

As Menkes puts it: “[GSK was] hoping to lead the way, and occupy the moral high ground, but it got pretty lonely up there.”

What’s missing?

While the transparency disclosures are a welcome start, they’re not complete.

The numbers (of which some include GST and some don’t) don’t include spending on food and drink.

That’s important, says Menkes, as even a nice sponsored dinner can be enough to induce those warm fuzzy feelings of reciprocity.

In Australia, drug companies spent A$399,967 [NZ$434,338] just on hospitality at independent education meetings.

But that’s another, bigger hole. Across the Tasman, the annual disclosure regime includes drug company sponsorship of independent medical conferences, and payments to patient support groups.

Pharmaceutical sponsorship of medical conferences is less fraught than company-organised educational meetings, as Medicines New Zealand’s code of practice requires that the independent organisers control the programme. (Sponsors can suggest a speaker.)

But it still carries the risk of influence.

Sponsorship comes with marketing benefits. For the annual GPCME education conference in Rotorua, platinum sponsorship of $17,950 buys you triple the stand space at the promotional exhibition, registration and dinner invites for six people, advertising and acknowledgements and a prize giving slot.

Mark Lennihan/AP Drug company Pfizer, which made New Zealand’s first-line Covid vaccine, did not reveal its 2021 payments. The company says it will join the 2023 disclosure round.

For $7500 you can get your logo on the conference satchel and a list of attendee contacts.

And the lines of separation can be shaky. In 2021, Sanofi was a GPCME gold sponsor. It also paid an endocrinologist and specialist diabetes doctor and nurse to present “pre-conference” sponsored diabetes workshops and a breakfast symposium. The diabetes doctor and nurse also presented in the main, unsponsored, conference programme.

Sanofi deserves credit for voluntarily disclosing its sponsorship of third party meetings in New Zealand. Its 2021 total spend was $94,181 – six times what it spent on individuals. Of that, $8433 went on food and drink.

Sanofi’s biggest hospo spend was $1700 for 20 attendees of the Central Region Endocrinology Meeting Dinner at Wellington’s Rydges Hotel.

Menkes says the Kiwi arm of the Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists has proved it’s possible to run conferences without pharmaceutical sponsorship, having done so since 2014. While registration fees have increased by about $100, the sky has not fallen in, he says.

“We should really celebrate the fact that that’s worked. We haven’t run into the red; we haven’t lost attendance... And we feel like we’re making a statement that means something.”

The College of GPs also bans drug company sponsorship of its annual conference, because of the potential conflict of interest.

Medical device company payments are another missing link in the disclosure regime. That’s companies who make everything from pacemakers to replacement hip and knee joints. Because they don’t have an industry body like Medicines NZ, they’re harder to corral. But a United States study found they dished out more than drug companies in freebies and fees.

Asked if the New Zealand disclosure regime should be expanded to include third-party meeting sponsorship, patient group payments and device-maker payments, Menkes says “absolutely”.

Betty agrees.

“The more there is transparency, and the more there is clear guidance around this...I think that is worthwhile.”

Some companies are leading the way, by voluntarily disclosing other payments. Sanofi, Roche, GSK and Novartis disclose payments to patient groups as part of global reporting. Seqirus says it did not sponsor any third-party meetings or patient groups in 2021.

Jarvis says Medicines NZ is committed to reviewing its disclosure regime within three years, and would consider expanding it to include sponsorship of independent meetings and patient groups.

“Transparency reporting is the right thing to do. We’ve started that journey, and we’ll continue it.”

Juan Zarama/Stuff Samantha Lenik has Pompe disease and has been campaigning for Pharmac to fund treatment so people living with the rare condition can get better quality of life.

What about drug company funding of patient groups?

In 2005, a Medicines Australia report advised that working with patient groups could help drug companies secure support when applying for public funding for their products.

That means accepting drug company sponsorship can be fraught for patient support groups, especially if they also advocate for better drug access or funding, which many do.

“It's a tough call for them,” Menkes says. “Because some of them operate on the smell of an oily rag, and clearly they can do a lot more when they’re funded. But that commercial funding comes at a real cost, I would say, of legitimacy.”

But NZ Pompe Network president Allyson Lock says it wasn’t a difficult choice to accept $25,000 from drug company Sanofi. The charity, which advocates for Kiwis with the rare degenerative disease, made less than $70,000 that year.

“It’s not a hard decision. I hate having to beg for money, from anybody. But patients first. We need to support our patients, and we need money to do that. And they budget support for patient organisations. We don’t put any company’s name on any of our things. They don’t expect us to do that. We’re not being bribed by advertisers for their products.”

And if they are, it’s not working, as Pharmac does not fund any Pompe drugs, Lock says. Instead, Sanofi provides them for free.

Lock says Sanofi’s sponsorship funded an education campaign for 4500 medics in the hope that greater awareness could speed up diagnosis and spare others the 20 years of not knowing that she suffered.

They sent squeezy toy zebras, because at medical school, doctors are taught “hear hoof beats, think horses”.

“But people with rare diseases like us, we’re the ‘hear hoof beats, think maybe it’s a zebra’”.

The campaign also explained how to get free testing kits, which many doctors have requested, Lock says.

“Even if it excluded a person from having that, it’s hugely valuable.”

Because patient group sponsorships are not included in the Medicines NZ disclosure regime, we don’t know how much drug companies spend here. In Australia in 2021, they paid more than A$7 million to 116 health consumer organisations.

Roche’s global transparency report shows it paid volunteer peer support organisation Retina NZ for advice, which could be anything from testing website usability for people with vision problems, to helping design user-friendly treatment regimes.

“They are respecting the fact that our knowledge is worth something,” says president Mike Smith. “I don’t see it as a conflict of interest.”

Retina NZ doesn’t often advocate for drug funding and its advice is written by health professionals rather than the volunteers.

John Selkirk/Stuff Patient groups often advocate for drug access, such as the 2006 campaign by the Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition to get funding for Roche breast cancer drug Herceptin.

But other sponsorships are potentially more contentious. The Breast Cancer Aotearoa Coalition (BCAC) is a loud voice for drug access, and was a leading advocate in the 2006 campaign to fund Roche drug Herceptin.

Asked in 2015 if BCAC was aligned with drug companies, chairwoman Libby Burgess​ said: “The only thing we have ever had from pharmaceutical companies is information, and we're not stupid actually.”

However, Burgess says in 2017 they received a $20,000 education grant from Roche to attend national and international conferences.

While BCAC says it is still not aligned with drug companies, Roche’s website says the company collaborates with the group. Burgess says it’s more communication than collaboration and is not a financial relationship. That could mean contributing to policy and strategy, highlighting patient issues or helping individuals.

One of the country’s best-funded health charities, the Breast Cancer Foundation, also accepts drug company grants. Roche and Pfizer each paid $12,000 towards a 2022 medical conference for breast cancer specialists. And in 2022, Pfizer gave the charity $30,000 to update its 2018 report into the state of advanced breast cancer in New Zealand.

Chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner​ does not accept that the funding could lead to bias.

“We will advocate for the best treatments because that’s what Kiwis with breast cancer deserve, not because a company gave us a few thousand dollars for a separate project. We are very comfortable that conflict of interest doesn’t come into play here.”