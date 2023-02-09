Professor Michael Baker launches public health communication centre

Infectious diseases and pandemic expert from University of Otago, Wellington, Professor Michael Baker has led the Covid-19 pandemic response.

A new centre for public health communication aims to improve health, equity and the environment through better connecting the public, media and policymakers with New Zealand research.

Led by well-known Wellington epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker, the Public Health Communication Centre (PHCC) will publish a series of articles this election year on health drivers such as long-term thinking in policymaking, tax justice, Māori health inequities, housing and safe drinking water.

Baker said New Zealand could claim some of the most effective public health initiatives in the world, including smokefree legislation and its Covid-19 response.

New Zealand was one of few countries which kept excess mortality below zero for the duration of pandemic, Baker said.

“At the same time, we are lagging behind many high-income countries in some areas such as infant mortality, particularly for Māori and Pasifika,” Baker said.

“The PHCC aims to build on widely shared values of fairness, a desire to leave our society better than when we found it, and pride in our natural environment,” Baker said.

“These values are central to improving public health, which relies on a foundation of equity, a long-term perspective, and good environmental stewardship.”

Along with Baker as director, the centre will be co-led by professors Nick Wilson and Simon Hales, both epidemiologists.

The centre will be based at the University of Otago, Wellington and funded by an endowment from the philanthropic Gama Foundation.

STUFF There is an inequality of health care between the main centres and the regions.

The centre’s flagship initiative will be an online publication called The Briefing, for expert analysis and commentary from public health researchers and practitioners across the country.

It is a rebranded form of the long-running Public Health Expert Blog.