Fond farewells for a leading advocate for health care in the community

A network of past and present health workers and managers, Māori and Pākehā, have farewelled a champion for MidCentral community-based health and wellbeing services with taonga, waiata and fondness.

Think Hauora primary health organisation chief executive Chiquita Hansen finished work at her Main St office on Friday.

She was bound for Christchurch, her home of 41 years ago, where she will be handed over by iwi friends to her new employer, Whatu Ora/Health NZ, as its top navigator or commissioner for the South Island.

She had come far since starting her health career as a care assistant at the long-closed Horowhenua Hospital in Levin in 1982.

She trained as an enrolled nurse, studied at what was then Manawatū Polytechnic to become a registered nurse, worked in the community as a district nurse, did a master’s degree, and in 2003 moved into management.

A pioneer in recognising the value of managing people’s health in the community before their conditions needed hospital care, she was the district health board’s first director of nursing in primary health.

Setting up the Hospital in the Home project and melding some 650 nurses working for 70 different community health services into a professional team, she won the board’s 2007 supreme award for leadership in primary health care.

She was praised then for her “skill and grace”, for her “capability and personal power to make it happen” – themes that resounded amongst the doctors, nurses, managers and iwi leaders who spoke at her farewell.

Hansen has been at the forefront of developments in primary health care that have developed in MidCentral ahead of national health reforms.

She has credited many others for the MidCentral strategy that was already designed when the National Government came up with its “Better, Sooner, More Convenient” policies in 2009.

Many of those people were at her farewell, including former board funding manager Mike Grant who will take over her role in the interim at Think Hauora, and former board primary care portfolio manager Craig Johnston, who is now chief executive at Kauri Health, one of the integrated family health centres that grew out of the strategy.

She also applauded the board’s former community and public health advisory committee chairwoman Di Anderson and former board chief executive Murray Georgel for having the courage to adopt a new approach to community health.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Health leaders gather for a farewell - deputy chairwoman of Think Hauora Danielle Harris, chairman Dr Bruce Stewart, departing chief executive Chiquita Hansen and executive officer Lorna Love.

District director for Te Whatu Ora/MidCentral Jeff Brown said it had been Hansen who had the determination and ability to corral people around her to make things happen, even if it meant giving up family time at Christmas.

Her tenacity, compassion, inspirational leadership and commitment to Māori equity and partnership were praised by Think Hauora deputy chairwoman Danielle Harris, by Te Tihi o Ruahine Whānau Ora Alliance Charitable Trust chief executive Materoa Mar, and iwi Māori partnership board member for Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua Oriana Paewai.

Mar, who had known Hansen since they worked together in Horowhenua, said her authentic efforts to listen and learn had enabled a paradigm shift in commitment to improving Māori health equity.

Hansen said she and husband Richard had long planned to move “home”, and she was confident she left Think Hauora in the hands of a talented team already well-placed to adapt to the challenges of the health reform process.