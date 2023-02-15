Call to Otago students: 'We just want your blood'

Isaac West used to think he was bulletproof – that was until he needed 10 units of donated blood after falling 15 metres.

In 2021, the then-University of Otago student fell and crashed into a snow-making machine while skiing at Mt Hutt in Canterbury, which changed his life “forever’’.

In addition to two bones sticking out from his leg, an artery was severed leading to ‘’immense blood loss’’.

He lost so much blood, he risked losing his leg.

Supplied Isaac West is a regular donor of blood after almost losing his leg in a skiing accident.

‘’My story is a great example that anyone could need blood at any time and at any age,’’ the 21-year-old said.

After recovering from the crash, West encouraged more than 70 friends and family members to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

That alone led to nearly 400 lives being saved, but more donations were needed.

“Without access to blood after my accident and during the multiple surgeries there’s no chance I would've been able to graduate or even still be here today, so this was my way of saying thanks to the generous strangers who donated blood.”

New Zealand has an ageing donor panel, with more than half (57.2%) over the age of 35.

The New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) have fewer donors in the 19-25 age bands as at January 31, 2023, than they did at the same time three years ago.

To improve those numbers the service was targeting students, particularly those at Otago during next week’s Orientation Week.

It’s the first time the service has specifically targeted students, part of a wider drive to get 40,000 new donors this year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Blood product donations are needed across the country.

Dunedin was a pilot for a country-wide drive to encourage more young people to donate.

Asuka Burge, of NZBS, said: “We’re here to tell Otago uni students – we don’t want your blood, sweat and tears, we just want your blood’’.

The service has 4015 donors in the Otago region and needs to collect 264 donations each week to keep up with demand for blood and blood products.

West said donating blood and plasma was an easy way for students to give back to their community.

‘’An hour of your time genuinely saves lives – I’m living prove of that. And it’s a pretty cool feeling when you get that notification from the NZ Blood Donor app saying you’ve saved a life.’’

The mobile blood drive will be held at the Dunedin campus from Tuesday, February 28 until Thursday, March 2.

For more information on donating blood or to book an appointment to donate, either download the NZ Blood Service Donor App, visit nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.