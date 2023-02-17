The little known tale of the Australian doctor who saved 1000 Kiwis

A Hobart-based doctor has quietly helped hundreds of New Zealanders by sourcing life-saving drugs, but hardly anyone knows his name.

Dunedin woman Hazel Heal is one of those who had a second chance of life thanks to Dr James Freeman.

In late 2015, with just weeks to go until her first year law exams, she found out her liver was deteriorating and she faced death.

Treatment existed but it was expensive and not funded by Pharmac, the Crown entity involved in sourcing subsidised medicines and pharmaceutical products.

Faced with having to sell her family home for the $200,000 worth of medication she needed, Heal heard about the Australian doctor who had set up a buyers club for hepatitis C medication.

With nothing to lose she contacted Freeman.

“Once I got the meds I realised everyone else should know about it,” said Heal, who paid $3800for the life-saving medication.

Freeman, as a favour to Heal, also helped Dunedin musician Martin Phillipps, of The Chills, access free medication that would normally cost $250,000, curing him of hepatitis C and saving his life.

Heal did not know how long she had lived with hepatitis C, but it was likely her entire adult life. Her answer to people on how she contracted it was always the same: “By accident, like all of us.”

Hazel Heal/Supplied Dr James Freeman and Hazel Heal.

But Freeman’s work was no accident and he deserved to be acknowledged, she said.

Freeman said the not-for-profit buyers club helped source medication for patients who had a legal right to import medication for their own use.

The medications were for people suffering the likes of cirrhosis, liver failure and cystic fibrosis, who as part of the buyers club were able to access cheap generic drugs.

The treatments cost just a few thousands dollars, and some could be treated for free using the profit margins from the club.

“You would be right in suggesting our buyers club is ‘think global, act local, treat local’,” Freeman said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Heal, a hepatitis C survivor, was part of the buyers club.

That simple method for treating more people was because “together we have better bargaining power”.

Freeman told Stuff he had helped about 1000 New Zealanders, 5000 Australians and more than 50,000 people worldwide.

Heal said to source medication, a clinician would write a prescription (Freeman couldn’t write a prescription for a New Zealander, but could for patients in other countries). The generic medications were licensed by the brand name company to make them.

“If it is a pill, we can get anything basically,” she said.

In her case, the medication she sourced through the buyers club cost $3800, though that had since reduced to about $800 for the rest of the world.

Supplied According to the Ministry of Health about 50% to 60% of people with hepatitis C remain undiagnosed and unaware of the risks associated with it.

The medication, called Maviret, is now free in New Zealand through Pharmac, and Heal was a ministerially appointed consumer adviser to the agency.

Dr Ed Gane, who established the country’s liver transplant unit and pioneered global drug trials that worked out a cure for hepatitis C, said Freeman helped source affordable, generic drugs before Pharmac starting funding them for Kiwis.

“It did save lives, no doubt about it.”

People with hepatitis C suffered significant symptoms, including “incredible fatigue”.

But by the end of treatment, which took at least eight weeks, they “returned to a normal population, in terms of quality of life by the end of treatment, and it remains like that”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hepatitis C specialist Ed Gane helped set up the liver transplant unit and pioneered global drug trials that worked out a cure for Hepatitis C.

The need for the buyers club had reduced since Maviret became fully-funded on February 1, 2019, but Freeman was still instrumental in sourcing other medication for the small number of patients who needed other treatment.

“James doesn’t get much out of this, but we are all grateful for him. He is incredibly empathetic and supportive.”

He had saved New Zealand’s health sector millions of dollars, including helping those who would have needed liver transplants, which cost $200,000 each, Gane said.

Until a few years ago, hepatitis C was the leading cause of liver transplants in New Zealand.

“Thankfully that is starting to fall, due to these drugs”.