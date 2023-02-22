Taking care of our healthcare workers so that they can take care of you

The wellbeing of the country’s healthcare workforce has never been more important .

Nurses in the healthcare industry work tirelessly looking after patients and admirably went the extra mile during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep us safe in uncertain times.

As a provider of elective surgical care, Southern Cross Healthcare's key goal during the pandemic was to keep its doors open to ensure patients could access the care they needed.

Reflecting on this period, Southern Cross Healthcare's chief operating officer Mark Stewart said, much like in the public system, it took a "herculean effort" by his workforce, regardless of their role.

"They are not alone in this – all healthcare employees across New Zealand have been incredible during the pandemic," he added. "We're in awe of their resilience and tireless commitment to caring for their patients during such challenging times."

More than two years in, the wellbeing of the country's healthcare workforce has never been more important and Southern Cross prides itself on giving patients the best possible care - a standard mirrored in the care given to its employees.

Employees' physical and mental health and wellbeing is a "continuous focus and priority" for the executive leadership team.

Stewart says that given the human element in healthcare, the quality of service provided by Southern Cross Healthcare is determined first and foremost by its people, so it makes sense to prioritise what they need in order to do their job.

"We know that if our people are well, healthy and feel supported then they'll be able to give their absolute best to our patients," he said.

With this in mind, Southern Cross Healthcare has introduced an enhanced pay and benefits package, with the aim of acknowledging the impact its workers have on people's lives, as well as retaining and growing a strong, resilient workforce.

The organisation recognises it has a role to play in attracting people to careers in healthcare, as well as developing them, valuing them, and creating a culture in which people want to work.

In light of this, permanent employees are offered highly competitive pay, at or ahead of public sector rates, with this being reviewed regularly each year.

The revamped benefits package includes an extra day's annual leave for Nurses Appreciation Day as well as unlimited mental health and physical sickness leave - trialled for 12 months.

Premium health checks, subsidised health insurance, referral bonuses and professional development support are also part of the expansion of employee benefits.

Pippin Morrison, Southern Cross Healthcare's acting director of nursing, said Southern Cross' recent research* into the nursing context reveals that registered nurses across New Zealand's healthcare sector are seeking greater balance, stability, and momentum in their careers.

"Whether private or public, nurses tell us that they're actively investing time and energy in areas of their live beyond work, prioritising their loved ones and 'filling their cup'," Morrison said. "So we're looking to support that with initiatives like our trial of unlimited mental health and physical sick leave and more reward and recognition.

"However, after the uncertainty and disruption of the last couple of years, they're also looking to regain some control and structure in their working lives. Career growth and the feeling of moving forward both professionally and personally, is really important to nurses," she added.

Southern Cross wants to give its people the chance to explore opportunities that interest them and tailor their own developmental path. We believe that when nurses come and work at their hospitals there are many opportunities to care for patients undergoing a wide variety of procedures, from short stay to more complex cases. There is also the flexibility to work in different areas, for example on the ward and/or in operating rooms theatres, all with the training and support to upskill as required.

Morrison said, "This could mean developing deeper expertise within their chosen area, broadening their clinical skills into other areas, or developing leadership and management skills. There is ample scope for development and learning within the Southern Cross Healthcare environment."

SUPPLIED Southern Cross wants to give its people the chance to explore opportunities that interest them and tailor their own developmental path.

One example of the development opportunities for nurses is the Registered Nurse Anaesthetic Assistant Programme (RN-AA).

The course was designed for and delivered to private and public Registered Nurses who already hold a Bachelor of Nursing. It provides them with an expanded skillset to work across different roles as needed, support anaesthetists in surgery and ensure operating lists are not compromised.

Thirty nurses from Healthcare and DHBs/Te Whatu Ora have graduated from the programme, with a further 43 RN-AAs working through the course this year.

Southern Cross Healthcare also has a Wellbeing Stakeholder team with representatives in each of its hospitals, Morrison said, as well as a quarterly programme of activity built around four key themes: Thinking Well, Moving Well, Eating Well and Sleeping Well.

It is the organisation's culture of support and collaboration, as well as the development opportunities it offered, that sets it apart.

"The wider research tells us nurses want to work in an environment with more human connection, a supportive team culture and people who want to help them succeed. They want to experience more effective work-life balance and an improved sense of wellbeing, so that's what we're aiming to deliver to the team who works with us," Morrison said.

SUPPLIED Southern Cross' culture of support and collaboration, as well as the development opportunities it offered, that sets it apart from other health providers

"We regularly ask our people what's important to them, and this has shaped our areas of focus.

"This approach allows us to evolve to ensure we continually meet our people's needs as to what makes a great place for them to work," Morrison added.

Employees' physical and mental health and wellbeing was a "continuous focus and priority" for the executive leadership team over the course of the pandemic and, in particular, periods of lockdown, Stewart said.

Employees received full pay even when they were unable to work due to illness, ensuring any financial concerns were alleviated and therefore 'knock-on' benefits to physical and mental health.

It was over this period that International Nurses Day became a stronger focus, with all Southern Cross Healthcare's permanent employees gifted an extra day of annual leave.

Stewart said he frequently hears from his workforce about the "positive and supportive" environment they worked in and the "great colleagues" they love working with.

"Our culture centres around genuine care – caring for our people so they can continue to do what they do best, which is caring for their patients."

