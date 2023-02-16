Midwives often leave delivery room briefly an hour after a healthy birth

An inquest has ended into the death of a baby who was born at Palmerston North Hospital in 2015.

The midwife caring for a baby who died unexpectedly aged 30 hours did little different to what is usual practice in New Zealand hospitals, an expert witness told an inquest in Palmerston North on Wednesday.

Coroner Bruce Hesketh is reviewing the circumstances of the death of baby Zoey Field, who was born healthy at Palmerston North Hospital on March 18, 2015.

Less than two hours later, the midwife, who has interim name suppression, found the infant floppy, mottled and not breathing on her mother Amy Field’s lap.

Despite resuscitation efforts and intensive care at Wellington Hospital, the baby died the next day.

READ MORE:

* Newborn stopped breathing and later died after midwife left the room

* Midwifery crisis drags on at Palmerston North Hospital

* Staff shortages leave mothers in labour helping one another



Hesketh wanted to know whether the midwife, who had left the couple alone with their breastfeeding baby for 25 minutes, had followed guidelines requiring close monitoring of mother and baby for two hours after birth.

He also questioned whether the guidelines for care in the period immediately after birth were clear enough.

Waitemata midwifery director Emma Farmer was asked whether the midwife should have stayed in the room for the duration of the baby’s first breastfeed, which could have taken up to 45 minutes.

Farmer said it would be extremely unlikely and unusual that a midwife would stay in the room for a full two hours after a delivery.

She said if the baby was assessed as being well, if the midwife had helped the baby latch on to the breast and was satisfied she was in a good position, feeding well and the parents knew what to do, it would be OK to leave the room.

Farmer said although Zoey’s growth rate had been at the lower end of normal during pregnancy, there was nothing about her size or the length of the labour to flag that she was more at risk of “positional asphyxia” than any other baby.

Such incidents of sudden, unexplained neonatal fatigue or collapse were extremely rare, she said, and there was not enough data or research to point to risk factors beyond having first-time or tired or distracted parents – which covered almost every birth.

SUPPLIED Emma Farmer, Waitemata head of midwifery, says it is common for parents and newborns to be left alone for brief periods in the second hour after birth.

Farmer said it was reasonable and usual for a midwife to pop in and out of the birthing room for a few minutes where the baby was healthy, to do things like make a cup of tea, collect pain relief medications, or start tidying up.

Sometimes the midwife might be gone longer if there was an emergency with another patient needing assistance from all available staff.

Pressed by the coroner, she said to be gone for as long as 25 minutes was “unusual”.

Her evidence contrasted with that of another expert witness, midwife Susan Crabtree, who said midwives were paid to stay with mothers for two hours after each birth.

Crabtree said with a midwifery workforce crisis, it was not unreasonable for midwives to pop out for short periods during that second hour after birth to attend to small tasks.

But in this case, she believed there would have been cause for the midwife to be extra vigilant, and being away for 25 minutes was too long.

She said the death was “sad, but preventable”.

Hesketh has retired to consider his findings.