Under fire Dunedin bar in fight to retain liquor licence

Authorities have opposed the renewal of a liquor licence for a popular Dunedin nightclub, which made headlines after flouting rules during the Government’s Covid-19 red setting.

Footage obtained by Stuff in February last year showed revellers, including up to 40 unmasked people, dancing at Eleven Bar & Club, in the Octagon,

A source said the bar was “mayhem” when police arrived, with people scrambling to leave.

The business recently applied for a renewal of its on-licence, but all three reporting agencies – police, the medical officer of health, and licensing inspector – opposed it.

A hearing was held before the district licensing committee on Friday.

A public objection from Students for Sensible Drug Policy Dunedin – affiliated with the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) – which noted the bar was popular amongst Dunedin’s large student population, was also received as part of the hearing.

Police had five applications seeking the cancellation of the licence before the Alcohol and Regulatory Licensing Authority, including breaching the conditions on the licence, intoxicated patrons at the premises, disregarding Covid regulations regarding gatherings of people and a disregard for food safety regulations.

In addition, three of the duty managers were subject to matters before the authority, raising issues over systems and training at the venue. Police believed the Eleven Bar was responsible for a lot of the noise, litter and disorder reported to police.

In addition, the Medical Officer of Health noted the business operation did not constitute safe and responsible supply of alcohol, with police having to eject intoxicated people from the venue.

The licensing inspector noted the applicant had not completed the application form correctly, had not advised that the company structure has changed, while a request to change the licensing hours were beyond that permitted under the Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), and one of the managers had an expired manager’s certificate.

Prakash Khattri, a duty manager on the renewal application who holds an expired manager’s certificate, said the venue accepted mistakes had been made, and that improvements would be made.

An improvement plan before the committee was written last week, he told Sergeant Steve Jones under cross-examination.

He also told the committee he had never seen a previous Covid mitigation plan for the bar, raising concerns about the bar’s adherence to any plans.

The committee heard that Khattri was going to hire a bar manager – sacked from her previous employer for giving away free drinks – raising questions over his suitability in managing the venue, and staff.

He confirmed he had not heard about a police warning, first issued in February 2022, until six months after the fact.

He told his counsel he had increased his oversight and time at the venue.

The ownership of the bar had undergone recent changes, with Khattri awaiting the outcome of the liquor application.

He had been reinstated as director/shareholder of the company which operated the bar on December 1 2021, two days before the on-licence was issued.

That ownership change continued on May 2, 2022 when a fellow director removed as director/shareholder, and two others appointed as directors with 25% shareholding each.

ARLA was not advised of this change in company, as required.

Khattri later advised that from December 20 last year, he would be the sole director and shareholder.

The bar’s original application included a request to change opening times, which went past that allowed under the LAP.

The hearing will continue at a later date.