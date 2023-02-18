Palmerston North Hospital's ED spreads its wings

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere gets a guided tour of the new medical assessment and planning unit with charge nurse Debbie Perry and head of patient flow Jason Prior.

More people are likely to have shorter stays in Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department now building additions have been completed.

The new $9.8 million medical assessment and planning unit and emergency department observation area were officially opened by city MP Tangi Utikere on Friday.

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral district director Jeff Brown said the new facilities were a small step towards improving health services that were under unprecedented pressure.

It was almost impossible for people to access health care when they needed it, and where they needed it, he said.

The ED was the front door of the hospital, which had been designed for 17,000 incoming patients each year, but was forecast to see 55,000 a year.

Brown said the need for bigger facilities had been recognised for a long time, but a new hospital was a solution that was many years away.

The additions to ED were an interim fix.

The process since construction began alongside Ruahine St in November 2021 had been like “working on a car engine while the engine is still running”, he said.

The additional facilities would help with the flow of patients through ED, and into wards, or preferably, home again.

SUPPLIED The new medical assessment and planning unit next to Palmerston North Hospital's emergency department was ready for its first patients in January.

Operations executive for acute and specialist services Lyn Horgan said the medical assessment and planning unit used to be upstairs in the hospital, but would work much better alongside ED.

The 20-bed unit, three beds bigger than the old one, took its first patients on January 25, and has seen more than 600 of them since then.

Horgan said the unit was ideal for those patients who needed acute care or early intervention, who could receive that care and be able to go home after 36 to 48 hours without admission to the wards.

In future, it would be able to receive patients referred directly from their GP, who would be able to use a separate entrance without having to navigate ED.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A multidisciplinary team is a staff hub for planning patient care - head of patient flow Jason Prior and charge nurse Debbie Perry show Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere around.

The space released by the unit’s move would be reconfigured for full in-patient care, and once the changes were in place, the other wing of the additions, the observation area or EDOA would be able to take up to 10 patients – four beds bigger than the current one.

The observation area was used for patients who needed further monitoring or investigation before they could be treated or discharged. The goal was for stays to be less than 12 hours.

“It will greatly benefit our communities and provide an excellent environment for patients and clinical teams.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere cuts the ribbon to officially open the hospital's emergency department extensions.

Utikere said it was great to see the new units operational and beginning to make a difference for people.

He said he was acutely aware of the pressures on health services, and he was delighted to see the facilities that would make it easier for high-calibre health professionals to deliver excellent care.

“I look forward to hearing of the benefits for staff and patients as you are better able to manage the flow.”