SCDHB's failure to action tests 'contributed to death'

A patient identified as “Mr A, did not receive “timely, competent, and appropriate services” from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand South Canterbury, the former South Canterbury District Health Board, says the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand South Canterbury, formerly the South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB), failed to follow up on laboratory tests which contributed to a man's death, the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found.

Associate professor Matt Doogue concluded in a report on the death of a man identified only as “Mr A,” that the SCDHB did not provide him with the “timely, competent, and appropriate services” he needed based on his significantly abnormal chromium and cobalt test results.

“Mr A” was aged in his fifties, an ex-smoker and reported as being “fairly fit.”

“The failure to action the man’s 2013 test results meant that the heavy cobalt toxicity remained undiagnosed, and this contributed to the man’s eventual heart failure,” Dooguee said.

READ MORE:

* Man with syphilis failed repeatedly by multiple rural sexual health services

* Man dies of cancer after Taranaki DHB 'lost' treatment referral

* Failures in care provided to woman in Timaru Hospital emergency department



He considered the SCDHB’s system for receiving and communicating laboratory test results to clinicians was inadequate and prone to human error, and that the SCDHB did not have safety-netting steps in place to mitigate this.

Mr A had metal-on-metal hip replacement surgery in 2006 and 2012. In 2013, a clinical nurse specialist in the orthopaedic outpatient clinic at Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand South Canterbury undertook follow-up review of the man’s joint replacement, which included blood tests for cobalt and chromium levels. The tests were recorded as having been requested by an orthopaedic surgeon.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) received a complaint from Mr A’s wife regarding her husband’s treatment.

“The cobalt and chromium test results significantly exceeded the normal reference levels,” Doogue said in his report.

“However, despite this, no action was taken on the results. At the time, SCDHB had no electronic sign-off process, and it appears that the paper results were not sighted or actioned by the orthopaedic surgeon or any other clinician, and the man was not scheduled for follow-up orthopaedic review of his hip replacements.”

From 2013 to 2019, the man presented to SCDHB for various health issues, including heart failure.

There was no documented evidence that the man received further orthopaedic review of his hip replacements during this period, and his cobalt and chromium levels were not tested again until later.

“The man was admitted to SCDHB following an increase in his heart rate, shortness of breath, and swelling,” Doogue said.

“The man’s cobalt and chromium test results, showed significantly elevated and toxic levels.

“It was at this point that the man was advised of the missed results from 2013. The results led clinicians to believe that the elevated levels could explain the man’s refractory heart failure.

“The man was administered calcium disodium edetate (EDTA) as an antidote to treat the toxicity. EDTA is rarely used in New Zealand, and the only stock that could be obtained had passed its expiry date. A safety assessment was undertaken, and, because of the urgency of the situation, SCDHB clinicians treated the man with the expired stock.

“Sadly, the man passed away.”

After Mr A’s death the Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) received a complaint from Mr A’s wife regarding her husband’s treatment.

Doogue said that although the EDTA had expired a month previously, he accepted the SCDHB’s explanation that the relatively safe use of the medication outweighed the risk, given that Mr A’s health was deteriorating.

He concluded that Mr A’s orthopaedic surgeon identified as Dr B had not caused a breach in his services to Mr A.

“I do not find Dr B to have failed to provide services to Mr A with reasonable care and skill in relation to the cobalt and chromium test results having been overlooked and filed without medical review.

“I acknowledge that this was an unfortunate circumstance that went beyond Dr B’s control and purview, and that currently he is addressing this in his present line of work.”

He recommended Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand South Canterbury provide a written apology to Mr A’s family for the breach of the code identified in his report.

Among other recommendations were: