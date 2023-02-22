Pharmacists worked through cyclone by candlelight to get meds to patients

Susie Farquhar, owner of Greenmeadows Pharmacy in Napier, which has been taking extreme measures to get cyclone-affected patients their medicines.

When the cyclone came and the power failed in Napier, pharmacist Susie Farquhar and her husband, Richard jumped in the car, grabbed medicines that were ready and drove them out to people they could reach.

“If people don’t have medicines, some people will die, that’s the fact of it ... Pharmacists just have to find a way to make it work,” Susie Farquhar​, owner and pharmacist at Napier’s Greenmeadows Pharmacy, said.

So they did.

The morning after floodwaters inundated Hawke’s Bay homes, Farquhar’s pharmacists were turning pill pottles into candleholders and writing medicine orders on scraps of paper so Farquhar’s husband-turned-delivery driver could source them from a nearby wholesaler.

Those who had lost the most were the most grateful, Farquhar said, like the woman who came in wearing strangers' clothes after she and her whānau were rescued off their rooftop, or the woman who had just had a baby and had no supplies.

Farquhar met the new mum at the pharmacy and handed them baby wipes, breast pads and bottles.

“I just filled up a bag and gave it to them. And at some later date I’ll have to sort my stock out, but you can’t say no to somebody when you can help them. And you can’t worry about money.”

CHRIS SKELTON USAR search properties in the Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle

One challenge has been working out what medication people need.

With no power there was no way to see electronic records, and patients – some of whom were in shock – could not always tell them what they were taking, Farquhar said.

“You’d say, ‘what do you need?’ And they would say, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know what medication I take’.”

If they could work out roughly when the patient was last in the pharmacy, the team could dig through paper records of previous prescriptions, which are kept for five months.

Usually, the pharmacy would get stock from a large wholesaler in Palmerston North, but with no way to send electronic orders they had to turn to a local, smaller wholesaler in Napier which was running off generator power.

Supplied The morning after floodwaters inundated Hawke’s Bay homes, the pharmacists turned pill pottles into candleholders and wrote medicine orders on scraps of paper.

“We were writing an order on a piece of a paper and my husband would drive it over to them then go back a couple of hours later to pick it up. They were running on a generator and running out of diesel,” Farquhar said.

“They [the Napier wholesalers] actually ended up syphoning some diesel out of a truck parked next to them...”

But with many pharmacies all putting pressure on the smaller wholesaler, stocks of medicines were starting to run low.

Supplied Amanda Rowland of Greenmeadows Pharmacy in Napier works by candlelight during the power outages following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Thanks to a private generator, Greenmeadows now had about half the lights on and one computer going, but accessing generators and petrol had been difficult, with pharmacists not always considered emergency services.

“Some places will give you petrol and some won’t, which isn’t their fault, they just haven't been briefed on who counts and who doesn’t, but it makes it challenging.

“We haven’t had anything provided by Te Whatu Ora ... they want us to provide these services, but we have had to organise it ourselves. There’s talk they will give us some funding later, but you have to front up and sort it yourself.”

About $70,000 worth of medication in the fridge was lost due to the power outage, she said.

If you need medication

People in cyclone-affected areas can access 14 days’ supply of medication for free if they need it via their local pharmacy.

The usual $5 fee for prescriptions has been waived in cyclone-affected areas of Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti and Northland until March 19. This means people can access normal prescriptions for free. This also applies to people from these areas who have been displaced to other regions.