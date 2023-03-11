From Taranaki to compassionate service in war-torn countries and back again

Nursing has taken Paul Ashman from Taranaki to the frontlines of war, and back again, in the past 30 years.

Dodging bombs while trying to help people living in harsh, war-torn conditions seems a world away from a sedate hospital ward in Taranaki.

But for Paul Ashman, it’s part of a story where compassion and kindness always ruled the day, wherever he found himself.

“For me, it's about living with complexity, holding it, being comfortable with it, and not trying to pigeonhole everything or everyone.”

The trained nurse, and former church minister, has seen some awful things at home and abroad, including in South Sudan where he was on the end of a sustained bombing campaign.

But he survived to tell the tale of how it’s all helped to shape his outlook on life.

“To experience life you have to have the highs and the lows.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Compassion and kindness have helped Taranaki nurse Paul Ashman navigate his career as a medical professional and an Anglican minister.

Born in New Plymouth, Ashman attended Frankley School and Devon Intermediate before heading to Spotswood College.

While a keen rugby player and surfer, Ashman said he was always interested in issues like poverty, so nursing seemed like a good fit.

“I always wanted to go overseas and do relief work, it was something I was always interested in.”

After stints at the Southern Cross and Taranaki Base hospitals, Ashman was told about a Swiss-based organisation called Medair, which specialised in providing emergency responses in hard to reach places or conflict zones.

Paul Ashman/Supplied A plane bringing food supplies from the United Nations World Food Programme to South Sudan.

It provides medical care, food security and shelter, as well as some assistance with water and irrigation issues.

At the age of 25, he travelled to Switzerland to complete the required training, learning to navigate an endless array of emergency scenarios, and digest screeds of information needed to do the job.

Told from the outset it often took time for a placement to come up, it was just five days after passing the course that Ashman was told he’d be heading to South Sudan.

His first role there was as part of a feeding programme for under-fives, which required hands-on assistance to about 300 children suffering from severe malnutrition, and “on death’s door”.

Paul Ashman/Supplied Paul Ashman, with James, a young South Sudanese boy entrusted to his care by his mother, in order to treat him for malnutrition and kala-azar, a deadly tropical disease.

“Some died, it was really sad. We lost a few.”

The conditions in South Sudan were “rough” as workers lived in tents and in the midst of a highly volatile situation due to the conflict amongst warring factions in the country, with bombing a constant threat, along with landmines.

The weather posed another health hazard, with flooding bringing out poisonous snakes, spiders and mosquitoes.

Tropical diseases like malaria and kala-azar were rife.

During his time there, he also helped run large health clinics in the country, including assisting with Medair’s world-leading treatment for tuberculosis.

Paul Ashman/Supplied One of the young girls’ Paul Ashman helped during his time in South Sudan.

His life was in continuous peril though, as the area where they were based remained under constant threat from the air, as cluster bombs were dropped, along with things like car doors and engines.

The closest call Ashman had was when the group hit the ground for cover during a round of intense bombing, and a shell landed between his splayed-out legs, but never exploded.

His story of survival amazed all he shared it with, but “it was pretty terrifying”.

Despite his upbeat nature, the toll of living in South Sudan and enduring the horrors he witnessed eventually wore Ashman down.

He asked his bosses at Medair for a break, and ended up being sent to Afghanistan at a time when Osama bin Laden and members of al-Qaeda were linked to two fatal bombings at US embassies in 1998 in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people.

AP Paul Ashman was in Kabul when the Twin Towers in New York were targeted in a terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. (File photo)

Ashman recalled sensing something much more was to come, and it came to pass on September 11, 2001, with the attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

He watched the ensuing carnage live on satellite TV while in the nation’s capital of Kabul.

“I was there through a very interesting time.”

Despite it becoming untenable to stay in Afghanistan after 9/11, Ashman said the work he was able to do there, alongside local doctors and medical staff was an “immense privilege”.

“In one sense it was a relief to go, but it was also really sad as we knew we might not potentially see some of them again.”

When his contract with Medair ended, Ashman and his wife, who he met in Kenya when she was a medical student, moved to the United Kingdom.

Paul Ashman/Supplied A day off in Afghanistan for Paul Ashman, top centre, and his medical team, was spent climbing mountains.

While it might seem somewhat surreal to go from war-torn countries to walking the hospital halls of the UK’s National Health Service, Ashman said the skills he gained through crisis medicine proved “incredibly helpful”.

“I don’t make a judgement, I don’t see it like that. It’s more helping people navigate that crisis themselves and giving them pillars and things they can hold onto.”

His own faith, informed after he became a Christian at 14, helped him come to terms with the devastation he witnessed first-hand during his aid work, and taught him the importance of compassion.

It also played a pivotal role in his next career move, when he decided to become a church minister in 2007.

The idea was sown one day after he attended church, when his minister mentioned he had what it took to follow in his footsteps.

Stuff After becoming Christian at 14, faith has played an important role in Paul Ashman’s life. (File photo)

In 2007, he embarked on a three-year diploma in theology and ministry at Oxford University before a job opportunity at St Paul’s Anglican Church in Auckland saw Ashman and his family move to New Zealand in 2011.

From there, he spent seven years at St Matthias Anglican Church in Panmure, which was just as informative to Ashman about life, as his time in South Sudan and Afghanistan had been.

There he worked with families in great need, including those affected badly by poverty, as well as the isolated elderly.

Helping was often as simple as providing a safe place for people to come, to talk or share a meal, he said.

Like many, Covid-19 and the lockdown provided a chance for Ashman and his family to rethink their lives and during a visit to his mother in New Plymouth, they fell in love with a house and bought it.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Paul Ashman now works at the emergency department at Taranaki Base Hospital. (File Photo)

It took about a year to transition from the big smoke to the province, and it was a spell of bad luck which eventually landed Ashman back into nursing scrubs in Taranaki.

After breaking his hand, he had to visit the emergency department, and immediately felt the buzz of the place.

He asked about a job and after completing a competency assessment programme for nurses, he is back doing two days a week at ED.

Taranaki’s hospital is a place which impressed him every day, and he said its quality of care and the dedication of its staff matched any facility he had worked in around the world.

“Everyone goes above and beyond what’s expected of them.”