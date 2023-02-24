Despite hell and high water, Napier cancer drug firm didn't miss an order

Imix staff member Kala Malasia, wading through water at his home in Bay View after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Unbeknown to patients having cancer treatment all over New Zealand, those responsible for their medicine chartered planes, trekked through floodwaters and chainsawed paths through fallen trees to make sure their drugs reached them the day Cyclone Gabrielle came.

Hundreds of chemotherapy orders are tailor-made every day in Onekawa, near Napier, by a company called Imix, which supplies public hospitals in Palmerston North, Wellington, Southland, Hawke’s Bay and private cancer clinics around the North Island.

“You don’t want them missing any treatments whatsoever, they’re on a plan that needs to be followed,” Imix founder Jeremy Egerton said.

And no one did, when hell and high water arrived, but not without a mammoth team effort and the kindness of locals, Egerton said.

General manager Megan Borrie and operations manger Sherry Warr live in Eskdale, where a deluge of water and silt caused massive destruction on February 14.

The Esk Valley was one of the hardest hit places in Hawke’s Bay and search and rescue workers would go door-to-door searching for survivors in the days that followed.

While their homes were OK, Borrie’s husband joined locals to chainsaw through downed trees which blocked their route.

”It was weird, it was like we were single-minded and just had to get to work because we were worried about getting patients’ orders delivered,” Borrie said.

”Yeah, we hadn’t quite realised the whole extent of what was happening in the valley, we were just like – got to get to work, got to make it happen,” Warr said.

CHRIS SKELTON Esk Valley resident Warwick Marshall talks about the destruction Cyclone Gabrielle caused.

All chemotherapy is made to individual specifications, so the company draws up the correct dose based on factors such as a person’s height and weight.

Staffer Bryony Rowe waded through water at her home and waterlogged garage, while another turned up in gumboots after her home flooded, saying “there’s nothing I can do, so I’d rather be here and helping”, Egerton said.

Supplied An Imix helicopter delivery from Napier to Hastings on Tuesday, February 14.

A diesel generator powered operations at the clean room in Onekawa, but the team soon realised there was no way to get supplies where they needed to go by road – even to Hastings – and all flights were grounded at the airport.

“Fortunately there was a chopper that was doing runs to the hospital. We managed to get hold of the pilot who was like, ‘I’m going to be there in 20 minutes. So if you’re there I can do a drop-off’,” Egerton said.

“It was pretty intense, but we managed to get there. Every day was a new challenge.”

Supplied Imix staff on the tarmac on the evening of February 14, in front of a chartered plane set to take orders to Auckland. From left, Fern (Megan's daughter) Megan Borrie, Sherry Warr, Roman (Megan's son), and staff member Sanjay Tak. Sanjay's home in Bay View was flooded during the cyclone.

A flight was chartered from Auckland to Napier to pick up supplies, then turn around and get back to Auckland where orders could be distributed by road, Egerton said.

The hospitals were amazed, but grateful, the orders were delivered at all, Egerton said. While it had been tough on everyone, he felt fortunate the business could keep going.

“We’re not like so many businesses that have just been wiped out. Yes, there might be some additional costs there, but our business is operational which we’re very fortunate for.”

Even partners of staff had been in to help, firing up a barbecue and sourcing generators and sorting out logistics, Borrie said.

Asked what had kept them going, Borrie said it was simple: “It’s always about the patients. It’s always about the people going through an awful time getting chemo.”