Man 'disgusted' after hospital mistakenly sends out patient details to wrong person

Carol and John Bryan were upset to find out John’s details were sent to the wrong person.

John Bryan felt “disgusted” when he opened a letter informing him his and other people’s personal details had been mistakenly sent to the wrong person.

Te Whatu Ora, Waitaha Canterbury sent a letter to patients informing them their privacy had been breached last Thursday.

In the letter, seen by Stuff, cardiothoracic service manager Michael Awadalla said a regular report was due to be sent to the Ministry of Health from Christchurch Hospital’s Cardiothoracic Service. The report contained the details of patients waiting for surgery or a procedure.

“In error this was sent to a wrong email address – that of a patient that the service had contacted recently who had a similar name to the person who the report was intended for,” he wrote.

“The error was noticed straight away, and the patient who had mistakenly been sent the email was contacted.”

Information sent out included the first and last name and ethnicity of patients, their NHI numbers, how many days they had been waiting for surgery, a brief description of the surgery they were waiting for, and a waiting list prioritisation scan.

Interim hospital and specialist services lead Lisa Blackler said 91 patients were affected by the breach and all were sent letters the week it happened.

“Privacy is taken very seriously at Te Whatu Ora and our teams acted immediately once we were alerted to the breach, this included contacting the person who received the information to delete it, as well as notifying the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF John Bryan has been told he will not get a vital operation until June - but his wife Carol fears he will not live that long.

“We sincerely apologise for any distress this has caused our community and actions have been put in place to reduce the chances of this happening again.”

Bryan, 73, has severe aortic stenosis and is on the waiting list for surgery. In desperation over the wait, his wife Carol Bryan picketed outside Christchurch Hospital last month with a sign that read: “Shameful health system; cardiology; no money; no staff; no beds; patients will die.”

John Bryan, who received the letter on Monday, said he was upset by the privacy breach and had been through enough already.

“How can you make a mistake like that? It’s disgusting, wouldn’t you double-check before sending it? It’s not just me what about all those other people?”

In the letter, Awadalla said to avoid such a problem happening again, reports would now be sent in a way that would not allow anyone unauthorised to open the attachment and would be encrypted with a password.